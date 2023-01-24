Michigan RB Blake Corum’s Car Was Reported Stolen From His Home

Michigan running back Blake Corum recently had his car stolen from a parking garage at his home in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Corum, who says he has not driven his car since Jan. 16, filed a police report for his missing snow-camo covered 2017 Camaro that dons his BC2 logo.

Some of Corum’s belongings were also in his car that include his All-American helmet and other Wolverine-related paraphernalia.

Corum had an outstanding junior year with the Wolverines, as he ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.

He announced on the Rich Eisen Show just a few weeks ago that he was returning to Michigan for his senior season.

“I’m a Michigan man through and through, I love playing for the University of Michigan,” Corum said. “I love going to the Big House and leaving it all on the field, I love the community, interacting with everyone.”

Corum missed the final two games of his junior season due to a knee injury. He underwent knee surgery on Dec. 2 following Michigan’s 45–23 win in their season finale against Ohio State.

Corum earned just six yards on two carries in that game before coming out of, and he would go on to miss the Big Ten championship game against Purdue and CFP semifinal game against TCU.