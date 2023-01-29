Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for suspicion of public intoxication in Dallas on Sunday morning, Rebecca Lopez of WFAA-TV reports.

According to police, officers were dispatched following reports of a man banging on doors. They found Bennett and “determined he was intoxicated,” arresting him at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday morning in Old East Dallas. He was reportedly taken to a city detention center.

Bennett was the starting quarterback for Georgia in each of the past two seasons, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles. The 25-year-old is a former walk-on who spent the past four seasons with Georgia and finished his career as one of five quarterbacks to win consecutive national championships.

Over the past two years, Bennett played in 29 games for Georgia, accumulating a 28-1 record. Now that his college career is over, Bennett is likely to enter the 2023 NFL draft.