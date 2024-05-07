Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Makes Musical Debut With New Song, 'Perfect Timing'
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is looking to finish out his college career with another strong season in 2024, ahead of his projected leap to the NFL. That hasn't kept him from pursuing some of his aspirations outside of football during the offseason.
Sanders recently made his musical debut by releasing a hip hop song titled, "Perfect Timing," on which he both sings and raps. Among the topics he touches on include flashy cars, specifically a Maybach, watches and jewelry, as well as making money.
On3 shared a snippet of the song on social media Tuesday. The full song runs for just under two minutes.
Sanders officially released the song on Spotify in late April, with the song's digital artwork being a photo of himself doing his signature watch flex celebration. It's the only song under his discography.
Last year for Colorado, Sanders completed 69.3% of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.