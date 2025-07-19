Alabama swimmers, tennis player compete at World University Games: Roll Call
Alabama is making its presence felt this month, with five Crimson Tide Athletes competing in the 2025 World University Games, being hosted in Germany through July 27.
Swimmers Kalia Antoniou, Kaique Alves, Leonardo Alcantara, and Joao Pierra de Gruttola, as well as men's tennis standout Damien Nezar, are gearing up for their respective countries as part of one of the world's largest collegiate sporting events.
Antoniou advanced to the semifinals in the Women's 50m Butterfly, posting a time of 26.59, and Alves was part of the Brazil men's 4x100m freestyle team, which finished third.
Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams signed an NIL deal with Nike.
Justin Thomas made the cut at the British Open with a 2-under 69. He sits in a tie for 26th entering the weekend.
Grant Nelson threw down a highlight dunk today for the Brooklyn Nets. Nelson finished with 11 points in an 87-83 loss to the 76ers as the Nets wrapped up summer league play at 1-4.
Kira Lewis got the start and played 30 minutes and scored 10 points for the Miami Heat in a 93-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Miami Heat Starting lineup vs Milwaukee Bucks in Vegas
Kira Lewis Jr
Erik Stevenson
Myron Gardner
JC Butler
Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphery stopped by and spent time with the Alabama football team today.
Preseason All-SEC teams were released today and the Tide were well represented.
CBS Sports College Basketball reporter, Jon Rothstein, is really high on sophomore big man, Aidan Sherell.
Alabama's Aiden Sherrell should be on every breakout list in America.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
42 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 19, 1959: When asked about a 5 a.m. meeting with assistants Jerry Claiborne, Gene Stallings and Pat James in his office earlier in the day, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said, "We have a lot of meetings and I can assure you they aren't social gatherings either." Bryant, who doubled as athletic director, was pleased with the ever-growing interest in the football program and especially with the report from ticket manager B.W. Whittington that all tickets to the Auburn and Tennessee games were already sold. — Bryant Museum
July 19, 1965: The famous Sports Illustrated cover of Joe Namath standing on Broadway was published.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Miss Terry does not want me at home. I can tell you that. She doesn't care if I'm 60, 70, or 80. So she's looking for something for me to do. Now, I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, and as long as I'm healthy and I can do it, I'm going to continue to do it and not worry about any numbers or what my age is or anything like that. But I would not want to be in the position where I ever rode the program down because I wasn't capable of making a contribution that would be positive to the success of the program.”– Nick Saban
