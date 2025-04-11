A-Day Preview, Transfer Portal News and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's episode of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," get into a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
The show opens with a recap of Alabama's final week of spring practice before heading into A-Day on Saturday. Freshman wideout Lotzeir Brooks looks to be an early candidate to see a lot of playing time this season, as he has incredibly smooth footwork and is a polished route runner already.
The New Jersey product draws comparisons to former Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle, and not only because he wears the same jersey number.
Fellow freshman Dijon Lee, on the defensive side of the ball, has been equally as impressive throughout spring practice. The 6-foot-4, 197 lb. cornerback has seen a fair amount of reps with the first and second teams so far, and looks like he may push for playing time this fall.
Next, the duo discussed Alabama basketball and both the departures and additions from the transfer portal this offseason. The Tide lost forward Mouhamed Dioubate to conference foe Kentucky this week, and former 4-Star Jarin Stevenson has now announced his plans to transfer as well.
Though Alabama certainly lost two talented contributors from this year's squad, Nate Oats and his staff added commitments from three impressive transfer portal players: Noah Williamson, Taylor Bol Bowen and Jalil Bethea.
The show closes with a brief rundown of what's to come this weekend for Crimson Tide sports. On top of A-Day, both Alabama baseball and softball have home series against Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".