Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama men's basketball forward Jarin Stevenson has entered the transfer portal, per 247 Sports' Travis Branham.
"Alabama big man Jarin Stevenson has entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, per a 247Sports source," Branham wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The former Crimson Tide forward becomes the third player to enter the portal, joining Naas Cunningham and Mouhamed Dioubate, who has officially transferred to Kentucky.
Stevenson was the most brought-up name when Alabama head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide were asked before the season started who was the most improved player. While he had seven games of 10-plus points this season, he only averaged 5.4. Nevertheless, the sophomore was the age of a freshman this season as he re-classed prior to 2023-24, meaning he has plenty more time to develop.
Stevenson, who stands at 6-foot-11, 215 pounds, played at Alabama in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, averaging 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game over the past two years. He started in 22 of the Crimson Tide's 37 games this season.
In addition to Cunningham, Dioubate and now Stevenson, Alabama's frontcourt also lost Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi for next season as they are out of eligibility. However, the Crimson Tide has already brought in two transfers to help down low.
Former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen transferred to the Crimson Tide on Friday. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Former Bucknell center Noah Williamson was the first member on Monday evening––less than 24 hours after his visit to Tuscaloosa. Bol Bowen will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season. Williamson is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season.
With Stevenson's departure, Alabama's 2025-26 roster currently sits at 10 players with three spots left to fill. Alabama forward Derrion Reid and guard Labaron Philon are now the only players from the 2024-25 team who have yet to make a decision about next year.
BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.
2025-26 Roster as of April 6
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as a junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as a sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)
Pending Decision
G Labaron Philon (Could declare for NBA Draft)
F Derrion Reid