Alabama Basketball Grinds Down McNeese State on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss Alabama's Monday night basketball game against McNeese State, the Week 2 College Football Playoff Poll and Bama in the NFL.
The conversation opens with Alabama hoops as the Crimson Tide played an ugly game agains the McNeese State Cowboys. Alabama won 72-64, but did they play well? Alabama defensively held the Cowboys to just 64 points, but is there even more room for improvement? What happened to the Crimson Tide's deadly offense? Is Alabama ready for its next stretch of opponents as the schedule gets tougher?
The show then turns to football as the second edition of the College Football Playoff poll is released on Tuesday evening. Where will Alabama be ranked? Who's ranked in the top 10 that doesn't belong? How much will the committee weight strength of schedules?
Lastly we move to Alabama alums in the NFL as Week 10 came to a conclusion on Monday. Alabama had a feel good story, Jalen Hurts had a great game and Tua Tagovailoa inspires us to create a new invention for quarterbacks.
