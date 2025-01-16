Ranking the 2025 SEC Quarterbacks on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we hang out with Mason Woods and revisit the Carson Beck rumor, evaluate the 2025 starting quarterbacks in the SEC, decide if Alabama won or lost the transfer portal and then discuss a Crimson Tide decommitment.
The conversation opens by revisiting yesterday's discussion of Carson Beck. What do the conflicting reports indicate about Alabama's interest in the former Georgia quarterback? We parse through the two reports and offer our own opinion on the situation as Beck ultimately chose to play for Miami.
The conversation continues by looking at each of the Alabama quarterbacks and discussing if any rumors about Beck are an indictment of the talent in Tuscaloosa. After wrapping up the Beck portion of the segment we transition to look at the hypothetical starting quarterbacks in the SEC. Where do, Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, or Keelon Russell rank among the other 15 starters in the league?
Read More: Did Alabama Have Interest in Carson Beck?
After discussing quarterbacks the conversation meanders to a proposed change to the college football transfer portal and a look at whether the Crimson Tide won or lost the winter window.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.