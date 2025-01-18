Alabama Shortstop Justin Lebron Receives Preseason Honor: Roll Call, January 18, 2025
The hype around sophomore Alabama baseball shortstop Justin Lebron is palpable- so much so that after a sensational freshman season, the uber-talented infielder has begun receiving individual accolades before the start of his second season.
Lebron, a Florida native who filled a positional vacancy left by former program mainstay Jim Jarvis, made the All-SEC first team in 2024 along with being named a Freshman All-American by D1Baseball, Perfect Game USA and the NCBWA, among a number of other honors. He batted .338 with strong power numbers and showed incredible defensive acumen while starting every game. On Friday, he received Preseason All-SEC recognition from Perfect Game USA.
He's blossomed into one of the premier players at a premium position not just in the league, but in the country. His last action came in the form of his first collegiate postseason games. In spite of a lackluster team showing at the NCAA Tournament last June, Lebron was one of the bright spots as he made the all-tournament team for the Tallahassee Regional.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: at No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. (11 a.m. CT). Watch Listen Live Stats
- Men's tennis: vs. Georgia Tech in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (11 a.m. CT). Watch Live Stats
- Men's tennis: vs. Alabama State in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (4 p.m. CT). Watch Live Stats
- Track and field: Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Gymnastics: lost at Kentucky, 197.300-196.100, in Lexington, Ky.
- Track and field: accumulated 10 event titles on first day of Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama football tight end Amari Niblack, who caught four touchdown passes for the Crimson Tide during Nick Saban's final year, entered the transfer portal on Friday by way of Texas. He accrued just five catches this past season for the Longhorns.
- The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday following a two-point road win over the Chicago Bulls that star Brandon Miller sustained a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. He suffered the injury on Jan. 15 against Utah and, per the announcement, will be out indefinitely.
- The Alabama football program officially announced the addition of alumnus Jason Jones to Kalen DeBoer's staff as assistant defensive backs coach. Jones is a former Crimson Tide player whose previous stop was at North Carolina.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- January 18, 1962: UPI sports editor Leo Peterson presented Paul Bryant with the national championship trophy at a dinner hosted by the Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce at the Stafford Hotel.
- January 18, 1908: John “Hurri” Cain was born in Montgomery. During the 1930 national championship season, when Alabama was a perfect 10-0 and outscored the opposition 273-13, the sophomore wasn’t just a key player but the only non-senior starter.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“John Cain is the best football player I have ever seen on a football field.”- 1924 All-American Clyde Propst