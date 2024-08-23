Alabama Soccer Wins Home Opener: Roll Call, August 23, 2024
Alabama soccer started off its home slate on the right foot. The Crimson Tide beat North Alabama, 3-1, at the Alabama Soccer Stadium on Thursday night.
North Alabama took the initial lead in the first half. Then, Itala Gemelli scored her first goal of the seaosn and tied it up for the Crimson Tide. Less than two minutes later, sophomore Nadia Ramadan gave Alabama its first lead of the night. She would score her second goal of the game in the second half to make it a 3-1 lead.
"Credit to North Alabama, they made it really hard on us," Alabama soccer head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "They put a lot of numbers behind the ball and defended tough. There wasn't a lot of space to exploit. I thought the second half, we did a little bit better job of utilizing the width and getting to the endline, getting crosses in and stuff like that. In first half, there was not enough activity, movement and stuff to break them down. So, I think for me, the positive I look at is, I felt there was a better second half from us.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 3, North Alabama 1
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
8 days
Did You Notice?
- Alabama legend Tua Tagovailoa once prevented his little brother from transfering to Auburn according to the latest excerpt released from "The Price: What It Takes to Win in College Football's Era of Chaos" by Armen Keteyian and John Talty. Then at Maryland, Taulia Tagovalioa was reportedly offered around $1.5 million to transfer to the Tigers, but Tua wouldn't have it. "We're an Alabama family. You're not going to Auburn."
- Former wide receiver Jermaine Burton scored a touchdown for the Bengals on Thursday night in their preseason game against the Colts. Burton finished the game with four catches for 56 yards. Another former Bama player, Jordan Battle, had a pick six for the Bengals, but Indianapolis would still go on to win the preseason game, 27-14.
- The entire Alabama football team was gifted customized merch with their last name on the classic block A logo. As part of Alabama's NIL initiatives, that merchandise is available for fans to purchase.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 23, 1986: Defensive tackle Willie Ryles died at University Hospital in Birmingham after collapsing on a practice field. He was 19.
August 23, 2006: The television show “Two-A-Days” premiered on MTV. The show about the lives of students at Hoover High School focused on the football team during the season and featured some people who would be associated with the Alabama football program in the future.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Every time a player goes out there, at least 20 people have some amount of influence on him. His mother has more influence than anyone. I know because I played, and I loved my mama.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant