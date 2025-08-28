Davin Cosby Jr. Returns to Kennesaw State for First Time Since Car Accident: Roll Call
Former Alabama and current Kennesaw State men's basketball guard Davin Cosby Jr. was involved in a serious car accident on July 13 that required two emergency surgeries. But on Wednesday, he returned to the Owls for the first time.
He was initially stabilized and discharged in a wheelchair, but he was walking and in high spirits during his return to campus. Cosby's teammates and coaches greeted him back and he got to break down the huddle at the end of the Owls' practice.
Cosby transferred to Kennesaw State this offseason after spending last year at Wake Forest. The Owls are led by head coach and former Crimson Tide assistant Antoine Pettway. Alabama is scheduled to face the Pettway and the Owls with Cosby's support on Dec. 21 in Huntsville, Alabama.
The guard only played eight minutes per game with the Crimson Tide in 2023-24 and averaged 3.6 points. In his sophomore year with Wake Forest, he increased his scoring numbers to 5.6, however, his minutes were doubled in 17 games (nine starts).
Alabama head coach Nate Oats released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) in July following Cosby's accident.
"Please help Davin & his family in any way you can! Davin was one of the best young men I have ever been around and was one of the best teammates, bringing a smile to everyone’s face! Our Alabama Family will help out in any way!"
It's safe to say that Oats will look forward to reuniting with Cosby in December.
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, August 28, 2025:
Did You Notice?
- After being one of numerous former Alabama standouts who were released/waived during Tuesday's NFL cutdown day, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was claimed by the Tennessee Titans. It's worth noting that the Titans had the top priority among all teams in waivers and they chose Armour-Davis.
- Alabama soccer redshirt freshman forward Ashley Roni tore her ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
- Former Alabama standout running back Najee Harris returned to the Los Angeles Chargers' practice following a fireworks incident that injured his eye on July 4 and has a shot at playing in the season opener.
- Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats has been very open about the Crimson Tide's usage of advanced technology during practices and games. He went into more detail about it with Noah, a basketball technology company.
- The SEC is adding climate-controlled benches to each football stadium in the conference. The additional shade will be beneficial to Alabama, especially over the next month or so.
- Tickets are now on sale for Alabama men's basketball's matchup against Arizona in the C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
- Former Alabama and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams opened up about his past ahead of his fourth NFL season. Williams broke out last year for 1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as he aims to continue to soar this upcoming season.
- The USTFCCCA ranked Alabama women's cross country as the preseason's No. 9 team in the nation, while the men's team is placed at No. 11.
- Alabama men's golf seemed to enjoy its annual media day.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
Two days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant received 1½ votes for the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Clemson head coach and former Alabama player Frank Howard quipped that he was surprised Bryant didn’t get more votes and said he'd be a vice presidential candidate on a Bryant ticket. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“At Alabama one morning at seven, I placed a call from my office to Shug Jordan or somebody at Auburn, and the girl said nobody was in yet. I said. ‘Honey, what’s wrong with you people over there? Don’t y’all take football seriously?”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant