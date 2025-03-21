Does Alabama Need Grant Nelson to Play Against Robert Morris? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writer Joe Gaither discuss Alabama basketball's upcoming tournament matchup with Robert Morris and how senior forward Grant Nelson's potential availability effects the game.
Alabama is set to take on the 15th seeded Robert Morris Colonials in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, and could potentially see the return of one of its star players, but does it need to?
Senior forward Grant Nelson suffered an apparent knee injury in the Tide's last game against Florida in the SEC Tournament last week, but following a medical check on Monday, head coach Nate Oats said, "We dodged one," when referencing the injury.
Now, with the first round matchup inching closer, Nelson has been confirmed to be available by Oats, who, according to Jon Rothstein, said, "We're going to see how he feels during warmups."
The real question of the matter is whether or not the Crimson Tide actually needs Nelson today in order to secure a victory.
Robert Morris is 0-1 in quad one games this season, and while they are riding a ten game win streak coming in, those wins have come against mostly inferior competition. The Colonials are ranked by KenPom as the No. 138 team in the nation with the 171st ranked offense and 133rd ranked defense.
The Tide has options outside of the senior from Devils Lake in the likes of Jarin Stevenson and Aiden Sherrell. While having Nelson healthy is certainly a good sign for the rest of the tournament, Alabama should be able to get by Robert Morris without him, allowing him to further rest for what will be tougher matchups down the line.