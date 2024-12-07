Early Signing Day Recap, Crimson Tide Hoops and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast", host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," get into a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
The pair opens the show recapping how Kalen DeBoer fared in his first early signing period as the Alabama head coach. The Tide signed 21 talented players, one of which was a surprise flip from LSU: wide receiver Derek Meadows. A big bodied wideout with incredible length and ability to stretch the field, Meadows is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 player at his position in the nation.
Next, the duo dove into Alabama men's hoops, discussing the Tide's chances at landing the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa. The 6-foot-9 wing named Alabama in his final four this week alongside North Carolina, BYU and Kansas. His father was also seen this week in attendance of Alabama's blowout win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
Finally, Mason and Joe wrap up the show by breaking down each of the Tide's potential first round College Football Playoff matchups. As of now, the three teams Alabama looks most likely to face are Ohio State, Penn State or Notre Dame, and each pose unique threats both offensively and defensively.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as Mason and Joe continue talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".