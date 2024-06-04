Former Alabama Basketball Interim HC Joins Pettway's Staff: Roll Call, June 4, 2024
Former Alabama basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway, who will enter his second season as head coach at Kennesaw State during the 2024-25 campaign, has added a familiar face to his coaching staff. On Monday, the program announced the addition of Philip Pearson as an assistant coach.
Pearson spent more than a decade on the Alabama staff and notably served as the program's interim head coach starting midway through the 2008-09 season. The departure of Mark Gottfried, whom he had followed to the Capstone from Murray State in 1998, prompted the move. Pearson was most recently an assistant at UAB on Andy Kennedy's staff.
Under Pearson's watch, the Crimson Tide closed out his brief stint at the helm with a 6-7 record and a 5-6 mark in SEC play. Though the team won four of its last five regular season games and its SEC Tournament opener, it failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Pearson moved on to Georgia, joining forces with Mark Fox. He was an assistant there during the 2014-15 season, the last time the Bulldogs qualified for the Big Dance.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Sophomore Alabama softball shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, fewer than 24 hours after the official end of the Crimson Tide's 2024 season. In two collegiate seasons to date, Cahalan has amassed more than 100 starts and has been to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series twice. She batted .296 with 30 runs batted in and a pair of home runs this past season.
- Current Alabama basketball assistant coach Preston Murphy, who has been instrumental in the construction of the Crimson Tide's roster, ran into a familiar face recently while out in Utah.
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2024 Season Opener:
- 87 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- June 4, 1927: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown filmed his first movie “The Fair Co-Ed.” The silent movie would soon appear in screens across the country with Hollywood starlet Marion Davies sharing the spotlight with the ex-Crimson Tide halfback. The film was a comedy but promoted by Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Studios as being the best college movie ever made. Brown was an honor student who worked his way through school while finding time to play in football, baseball and track.
- June 4, 2018: Legendary basketball coach C.M. Newton died.
- June 4, 2021: While celebrating her 21st birthday, Montana Fouts became just the fifth pitcher, and the first during her lifetime, to throw a perfect game in the Women’s College World Series. Alabama topped UCLA, and Team USA pitcher Rachel Garcia, 6-0.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The best you can do is not enough unless it gets the job done.”— Wallace Wade
Check us out on: