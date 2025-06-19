Former Alabama CB Suing Chiefs for Racial Discrimination: Roll Call
Former Alabama cornerback Ramzee Robinson is suing the Kansas City Chiefs for racial discrimination and wrongful termination.
Robinson was fired from his job as the Chiefs' director of player engagement after accusing Kansas City of discriminating against him because he is Black. He was a member of the Chiefs staff for nine years.
Robinson was accused of attacking a female co-worker but said that the Chiefs refused to show him the security footage. He was also allegedly being paid a salary of nearly $47,000 less than the average NFL team's director of player engagement.
Additionally, the lawsuit claims that "the Chiefs paid African-American business employees less than their white counterparts," per the Associated Press.
The Huntsville, Ala. native redshirted for the Crimson Tide in 2002 but played in 2003, 2005 and 2006. He was the very last pick of the 2007 NFL Draft and played his first two seasons with the Detroit Lions. Robinson was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and the Cleveland Browns after being waived in the same year.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 19, 1960: More than 100 former players of Wallace Wade were in Tuscaloosa for a reunion honoring the famed coach 30 years after he left Alabama for Duke. The reunion, ramrodded by Jeff Coleman, featured a presentation to Wade of a massive sterling silver service which includes a tray, pitcher and 12 goblets.
June 19, 1992: C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I really wanted him, and one of the guys that he played for is a very good friend of mine, Nick Saban, so I understand the whole philosophy of what he’s gone through. He’s had his ass chewed before, so I don’t have to worry about that because that’s how Nick is.”
— New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about adding C.J. Mosley