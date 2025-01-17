Jalen Hurts Named Philadelphia Citizen of the Year: Roll Call, January 17, 2025
Jalen Hurts has a big playoff game for the Phildadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the divisional round against the Rams, but the former Alabama quarterback received an off-field honor on Thursday.
Hurts was named the 2024 Citizen of the Year by the Philadelphia Citizen, an independent news outlet in Philadelphia.
The outlet cited his charity work, including donations to a family dealing with childhood cancer, providing air conditioning for local schools and teaming up with the Eagles for charity events like 30-mile bike ride for the Autism Challenge.
Hurts played at Alabama from 2016-2018 before transferring to Oklahoma in 2019 for his final year of college eligibility. He was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has led Philadelphia to the playoffs in all four full seasons as the starter at quarterback.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track at Samford Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., All Day
- Gymnastics at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's basketball: No. 2 South Carolina 76, No. 19 Alabama 58
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama safety Nick Perry was named secondary coach at Arkansas.
- Alabama softball transfer infielder Brooke Ellestad was ranked the No. 14 third baseman by D1 Softball.
- Alabama women's basketball graduate Sarah Ashlee Barker was named to the 2025 WBCA "So You Want To Be A Coach" class.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 17, 1977: Kenny Stabler and the Oakland Raiders graced the cover of Sports Illustrated for their 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
January 17, 1987: A record 10 Alabama players competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Former Crimson Tide players participating in the all-star game were Britton Cooper, Wes Neighbors, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Wayne Davis, Al Bell, Curt Jarvis, Greg Richardson, Freddie Robinson and Van Tiffin.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I think it’s more of a not trying to disappoint Coach Saban thing. It makes us go that much harder every day to make him happy. Me? I know I don’t want to make him unhappy. There’s no telling what he could do.” – Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen