Kaleb Edwards Recounts Past Relationship with One of Alabama's Quarterbacks

As the early stages of Alabama's 2026 quarterback battle continue to develop, tight end Kaleb Edwards had a relationship with one of the candidates quite some time ago.

The Crimson Tide is riddled with players from California, and a lot of them either played with or against each other in their high school days.

"I grew up with Austin (Mack) in California," Edwards said on Tuesday. "Seeing him develop, coming in with Keelon (Russell), both of them have just been amazing. ... I think they're both just hard working, putting their head down and just grinding.

Mack and Edwards each grew up a bit northeast of Sacramento. The quarterback went to Folsom High School, while the tight end attended Oak Ridge High School. These institutions are 16 minutes apart and are both members of Sac-Joaquin Section Division I.

They consistently play each other in various sports, and 6-foot-6 Edwards competed against 6-foot-6 Mack in both basketball and football.

"I played him my JV year [in basketball]," Edwards said. "I was a freshman and he was a sophomore. That was a fun time, and we ended up at the same school."

Is Edwards better than Mack at basketball?

"We'll have to go and play again," Edwards said. "But I would say sophomore year, we did beat them that game. ... We'd guard each other and everything."

As Mack and Edwards continue to build chemistry over the next few months, the tight end is all but certainly Alabama's starter for 2026. He's filling the role of Josh Cuevas, who exhausted his collegiate eligibility this past season.

"He's adjusted very efficiently," Cuevas said of Edwards on Oct. 31. "I'm super proud of him for that. We put a lot on him and he takes it with grace. It's just something that comes naturally to him as a football player. Just kind of getting this offense going and going out there and doing it. He's one of those guys where, if you tell him one thing, he'll go out and do it better.

"Just trying to see where he's at, and him getting playing time on the field is great for him. Especially being a younger guy just catching the pace of the game and knowing what it takes to win a football game in the SEC. That experience is invaluable."

Edwards was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team last season. He was the Crimson Tide's top tight end during the three weeks that Cuevas was injured, and he made few big plays. One of the ways that Edwards was able to accomplish this was due to who he emulates his game after.

"George Kittle, is probably the main one," Edwards told BamaCentral at Rose Bowl media day. "Just trying to block like him and have his tenacity. His blocking and then also being able to run routes, catch the ball and make people miss tackles."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.