Alabama Commits Named Among Georgia's Best HS Football Players
Since 1985, the Atlanta Journal Constitution has released its yearly "Super 11" list, which, as the name may indicate, is a list composed of the eleven best high school football players in the state of Georgia.
This year's group featured seven defensive players and four from the offensive side of the ball, many of whom were at one time on the Crimson Tide's recruiting radar, and two of whom are current Crimson Tide commits.
5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin and 5-Star cornerback Jorden Edmonds are two of this year's headliners for the prestigious list, joined by names such as fellow 5-Star prospect Tyler Atkinson (Texas commit) as well as several other highly touted players.
Griffin, who stands 6-foot-3, 215 lbs., is one of the most versatile defenders in the class. He has the ability to line up at several positions across the defense and wreak havoc from each of them in unique ways.
In a video package released by the AJC in conjunction with the list, Griffin says, "I grew up in Alabama, and I always grew up a Bama fan, so that played a big part. Just the connection I have with the players and the recruits that are already committed is just different."
Edmonds is a 6-foot-3, 180 lb. defensive back who is ranked as the consensus No. 1 overall player at his position in the nation. Though his physical gifts are immediately recognizable, Edmonds also has an incredibly instinctual feel for the game.
In another video released by the AJC, the lengthy corner commit says, "Offense, defense, whatever I gotta play, I just love football. (...) When I'm [on the field] I just kinda have fun with it, really just play. (...) I'm very excited for Tuscaloosa, excited to get up there. They're gonna have a great season this year, and when I get there, it's gonna be great."
While there is still plenty of time for Alabama to continue adding even more talent to its 2026 recruiting class, Kalen Deboer and the staff have clearly already secured some of the nation's top prospects.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)