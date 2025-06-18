Know Your Enemy: Missouri Edition on The Joe Gaither Show

Bama Central

We discuss Alabama's quarterback commit and welcome Joey Van Zummeren to talk about the Tigers. | Episode 462

Joe Gaither

Let's get a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods fired up as we discuss the Crimson Tide's newest quarterback and then welcome Joey Van Zummeren to help us discuss the Missouri Tigers.

The program opens with our voicemail line as Robert from Brookwood calls in with a take on LSU wide receiver commit Tristan Keys and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. What happened with Keys and his scheduled visit to the Capstone?

We continue in recruiting by talking about Alabama quarterback commit Jett Thomalla. What does Thomalla bring to the table, and why was he the Crimson Tide's choice in the Class of 2026?

The show then welcomes Missouri Tigers On SI writer Joey Van Zummeren as we continue our summer series "Know Your Enemy", previewing Alabama's October matchup with the Tigers.

This episode is part of our summer series "Know Your Enemy"

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

