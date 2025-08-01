Montana Fouts Selected First Overall in AUSL All-Star Cup Draft: Roll Call
Just days after pitching a complete-game shutout for the Talons in the inaugural AUSL Championship game, Alabama legend Montana Fouts was selected as the first overall pick of the Series 1 All-Star Cup draft on Thursday.
The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 2-31 in which 60 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series and Fouts was the first one off the board.
Fouts wrapped up her career as one of the most decorated and celebrated softball players in Alabama history at the Women's College World Series in 2023. Here are just a few of her accolades with the Crimson Tide:
- NFCA Pitcher of the Year (2021)
- Three-time NFCA All-American (Second Team 2019, 2022; First Team 2021)
- SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year (2021)
- Four-time First Team All-SEC (2019, 2021-23)
- Two-time Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team (2019, 2021)
- SEC Tournament MVP (2021)
- SEC Freshman of the Year (2019)
SEC News:
Takeaways From Day Two of Vanderbilt Football's Fall Camp
Mizzou Players Share the Story Behind Their Jersey Numbers
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won the Volunteer Award on Thursday after 10 years hosting the Justin Thomas Junior Championship. The award represents outstanding community support, volunteer dedication, and lasting impact on junior golf.
- 12 former Alabama players are rated among the top 10 standouts at their respective positions in EA Sports Madden NFL 26. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, wasn't picked to be in the prestigious 99 Club earlier this week. Surtain has a 97 overall rating, which is the best among cornerbacks.
- Alabama legend and Baltimore Ravens standout running back Derrick Henry gave a glimpse of his rigorous workout routine, which is part of why he's still able to dominate opposing NFL defenses despite being 31-years-old.
- Former Alabama and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell seems to be making big strides ahead of his second NFL season.
- Former Alabama standout and current Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley narrated a day in his life at training camp.
- Alabama soccer participated in its annual media day on Thursday. The Crimson Tide opens the season on the road against Clemson on Aug. 4.
- Alabama volleyball had its first practice ahead of the upcoming season. Alabama will host UNC Asheville, Jacksonville and UAB on Aug. 29-30 for the Crimson Tide Invitational.
- Alabama women's basketball freshman Lourdes Da Silva Costa has joined Team Sweden and will be playing with the national team for the next 10 days.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
29 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 1, 1983: Richard Todd was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine took an in-depth look at the former Alabama quarterback following another Crimson Tide legend Joe Namath as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I know there's tremendous expectations here for what you would like to accomplish with this football program. I can tell you that however you feel about it, I have even higher expectations for what we want to accomplish. I want to win every game we play.”- Nick Saban