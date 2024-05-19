Roll Call, May 19, 2024: Justin Thomas, Lee Hodges Enter Top 10 of PGA Championship
The third round of the 2024 PGA Championship took place on Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. There were three former Alabama golfers entering the weekend: Nick Dunlap, Lee Hodges and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas. However, Dunlap was cut after Friday's performance.
Thomas and Hodges are tied for 10th ahead of Round 4 on Sunday. Both of them finished Saturday with 4-under 67 for an overall score of 10-under par apiece.
Sunday’s fourth and final round of the 2024 PGA Championship will be on ESPN and CBS, with coverage beginning on ESPN at 9 a.m. CT and continuing on CBS at 12 p.m.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Rowing Big 12 Conference Championship: No. 19 Alabama vs. No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Tennessee, 8 a.m. CT, Sarasota, Fla.
- Softball: NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Championship, Alabama vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+
- Softball: NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Championship, Alabama vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+ (ONLY WILL BE PLAYED IF ALABAMA LOSES FIRST GAME)
Crimson Tide Results:
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
104 days
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas had perhaps the shot of the day in the PGA Championship as he hit a wild birdie chip shot that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
- Softball pitcher Kayla Beaver was named Second Team All-South Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) prior to her throwing 126 pitches and 10 strikeouts against Southeastern Louisiana.
- The Iron Bowl baseball game had a weather delay for nearly 2 1/2 hours. The contest was already in the ninth inning, and the Crimson Tide was up 12-5. In good spirits and the scoreboard on their side, Alabama had some fun passing the time.
- Forward Jarin Stevenson, who recently declared for the 2024 NBA Draft couldn't miss in a spot-up shooting drill at the Excel Sports Management Pro Day. He also got his measurements.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 19, 1988: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that John Forney, who served on the Alabama broadcast team from 1953-82, would return as the play-by-play commentator for the 1988 season.
May 19, 1993: “Silent” Al Clemens died in Hollywood, Fla., at the age of 94. He was the captain of the Crimson Tide football team in both 1921 and 1923, under coaches Xen Scott and Wallace Wade, respectively. Clemons also competed in baseball, basketball and track for Alabama.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got the first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it man, you’re here. I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers one more time. So when you go out there, put every bit of yourself into every single play. Every single play. You never know when it might be your last. Roll Tide!” — Eddie Jackson
