Spooky Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a Halloween edition and a BYE week Friday version of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we banter about LSU's coaching search, discuss Alabama's midweek availability and then pick the biggest games of Week 10.
The program kicks off with tweets from the LSU Board of Trustees meeting this morning as they discussed the search for the next football coach, discussed the firing of Scott Woodward and responded to the Louisiana governor's comments this week. Who will the Tigers turn to to lead the program forward?
The program then turns its attention to Thursday's Alabama football player availability as we got to hear from a number of new voices. What did Blake Doud say about his decision to come to Alabama? What were Jaeden Robert's thoughts on his playing time in the South Carolina game? What did the players say about Halloween?
Finally program dives into the biggest games of Week 10. Will Miami win on its first trip outside of the state of Florida? Will Vanderbilt be able to upset Texas if Arch Manning plays? South Carolina got so close to pulling off a top-10 upset last week against Alabama, can they pull it off on the road this week against Ole Miss? Which program wins the College Football Playoff elimination game in Neyland Stadium, Tennessee or Oklahoma?
