The Extra Point: Jalen Hurts Set to Return for Playoffs
Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to return to action for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs. Hurts has missed the Eagles last two full games after getting concussed early on in the Eagles’ week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Hurts has thrown for 18 touchdowns in the 2024 season, to only five interceptions. He also netted 14 rushing touchdowns, which is one away from his record-breaking total from last season. He has been very consistent through the air, completing over 68 percent of his passing attempts. He has also had two games this year accumulating four total touchdowns.
Hurts is still technically in concussion protocol but ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Thursday that Hurts is expected to start.
“Jalen Hurts, barring the unexpected, is expected to start for the Eagles,” Schefter said.
Now in his fifth season in Philadelphia, Hurts is looking to get the Eagles their second Super Bowl Victory. The Eagles came up short in Super Bowl LVII, but Hurts had the game of his life, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for another with 304 yards through the air.
Hurts has two career wins in five playoff games, with two of the three losses coming at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aside from those two road games, the Hurts led Eagles are undefeated in home playoff games. The Packers head into Philadelphia on Sunday, and after missing the two previous games, look for Hurts to show up and show out.
