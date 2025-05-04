Trevor Gunzell Wins Discus Title at LSU Invitational: Roll Call, May 4, 2025
Alabama track and field's Trevor Gunzell closed the Crimson Tide's regular season strongly as he won the men's discus title at the LSU Invitational on Saturday. This was Gunzell's fourth consecutive event title in men's discus as he logged a 60.33-meter | 197-11.
Many other Crimson Tide athletes stood out on Saturday as Megan Albamonti (women's javelin | 53.81m | 176-6), Christopher Crawford (men's shot put | 19.00m | 62-4), Oussama El Bouchayby (men's 800m | 1:46.45), Gunzell (men's discus | 60.33m | 197-11) and Alabama's 4x400-meter relay contingent of Samuel Ogazi, Donald Chiyangwa, El Bouchayby and Peter Diebold (3:04.43) all won their respective events. Following Gunzell's fourth men's discus title of the season were Crawford (third | 58.67m | 192-6) and Young (fifth | 58.34m | 191-5), as the trio garnered top-five finishes in the event for the fourth consecutive meet.
"I'm proud of the effort our team put forth today," head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. It was a solid day of competition with several strong performances. The focus, energy and determination we saw are exactly what we've been building toward. Now, it's time to shift our attention and prepare for the SEC Championships."
Sunday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Saturday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and cross country at LSU Invitational: results listed above
- Softball: South Carolina 3, Alabama 1 (makeup for weather postponement)
- Softball: South Carolina 7, Alabama 2 (called during fifth inning after two-hour weather delay)
- Baseball: Alabama 5, Vanderbilt 2
SEC News
2025 SEC Softball Tournament Opponent Revealed
Who Every SEC Team Added in the Spring Portal Window: SEC Daily, May 3, 2025
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Davis Riley eagled on the final hole of the day to make the final round cut at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Riley spoke about his day after the round.
- Former Alabama men's basketball guard Chris Youngblood received an invite to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp.
- The Seattle Seahawks finished their two-day rookie minicamp. Head coach Mike McDonald gave his thoughts on former Alabama and current Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe.
- After former Alabama track standout Jereem Richards won the 200-meter at Grand Slam Track Miami on Friday, he achieved the grand slam on Saturday when he finished in second during the 400-meter.
- And speaking of Milroe, here are a few plays the dual-threat made over the past couple of days.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
118 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 4, 1974: ABC officials announced the network would televise Alabama three times during the upcoming season, the maximum number the Tide could appear by NCAA regulations. The Iron Bowl against Auburn would be moved to Friday, Nov. 29 instead of Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff time was set for approximately 1:40. The Crimson Tide's Nov. 9 game with LSU would also be televised from Legion Field, along with the Oct. 5 matchup with Ole Miss in Jackson or the Oct. 19 matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville. By television regulations, an NCAA member could appear on TV five times over a two-year period, so Alabama would only be on network television twice during the 1975 season.
May 4, 1982: Linebacker Derrick Pope was born in Galveston, Texas.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Only the Pacific Ocean could have stopped Jimmy Johnson from scoring the touchdown.”
— Wu Winslett after Alabama scored a fourth quarter touchdown to tie Stanford 7-7 in the 1927 Rose Bowl