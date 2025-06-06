Two Alabama Track and Field Athletes Named to SEC Community Service Team: Roll Call, June 6, 2025
Two student athletes from the Alabama track and field team are representing the Crimson Tide on 2025 Southeastern Conference Track and Field Men’s and Women’s Community Service Teams, announced by the league office on Thursday.
Pole vaulter Tristan Barr is the representative from the women's team while distance runner Dylan Wood is the representative on the men's side. Barr accumulated more than 180 hours of community service, primarily working as a Young Life leader at Tuscaloosa County High where she mentored students, which included attending their school events, bringing donuts to school every Friday and providing them with opportunities for fellowship and spiritual development
Wood used some of his free time over winter break to volunteer with Summa Health System in Akron, Ohio. Both Barr and Wood served at Alabama’s annual Halloween Extravaganza put on by the student athletes each year for members of the Tuscaloosa community.
Did You Notice?
- A report from The Athletic shows that former Alabama defensive back Jayln Armour-Davis is being considered to switch to safety for the Baltimore Ravens.
- Former Alabama and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe will be hosting three youth football camps around the state of Alabama this summer: one in Huntsville, one in Hoover and one in Daphne.
- Offensive lineman Williams Sanders, defensive back Ivan Taylor and running back Dre Washington were named the student athletes of the week from the Alabama football team.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 6, 1929: The University Athletic Committee named the new football arena in Tuscaloosa “The George Hutcheson Denny Stadium.” The resolution was introduced by Committee member Hugo Friedman, who said the stadium will seat 12,350 fans. Money for erecting the stadium came from funds earned by Alabama's two appearances in the Rose Bowl. Denny said one day the stadium will seat as many as 60,000 spectators. Such a futuristic outlook is not plausible according to media pundits. — Bryant Museum
June 6, 1974: Patrick Hape was born in Killen, Ala.
