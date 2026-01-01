SI

Curt Cignetti's Sideline Scowl Gets Meme Treatment With Indiana Up Big on Alabama

Cignetti’s trademark facial expression found a lot of fans during the Rose Bowl.

Ryan Phillips

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti’s face became a meme during the 2026 Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
No one holds a sideline demeanor like Curt Cignetti.

Indiana’s head coach was wearing his trademark scowl on the sideline during the Rose Bowl, and everyone had a reaction to it. As the No. 1 Hoosiers manhandled No. 9 Alabama in the first half of their College Football Playoff quarterfinal, Cignetti refused to deviate from his resting furious face.

As the Hoosiers shoved Alabama around and established a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter, Cignetti’s scowl quickly turned into a meme. Some of the best we’ve seen are below.

All jokes aside, what Cignetti has done at Indiana is nothing short of remarkable. The Hoosiers had arguably the worst football program in the country before he arrived in Bloomington on November 30, 2023. In his first year, Indiana went 11-2 and made the College Football Playoff. Their only two losses came on the road against Ohio State and Notre Dame, the two teams who played in the CFP title game.

In 2025, he has Indiana as the top-ranked team in the country, sitting at 13-0 with a Big Ten championship already in the bag. His team is closing in on 14-0 and a spot in the CFP semifinals.

The man can make any face he wants on the sideline with those results.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

