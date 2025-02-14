Two Former Alabama Golfers Competing at The Genesis Invitational: Roll Call, February 14, 2025
Two former Alabama golfers, Nick Dunlap and Justin Thomas, are competing at The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour this weekend at Torrey Pines in San Diego. It is the third signature event of the season.
Dunlap is tied for seventh after shooting a 71, -1 for the first round. Thomas is just two strokes back at +1, but is tied for 20th. The purse for this event is $20 million with $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.
The second round will tee off on Friday with the final round on Sunday. Every round will air on Golf Channel with the end of Saturday and Sunday's rounds being shown on CBS.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and field at Music City Challenge, Nasvhille, Tennessee, All Day
- Track and field at Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas, All Day
- Track and field at David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Boston, Massachusetts, All Day
- Rowing at Clemson
- Softball vs. San Diego State at Clearwater Invitational, Clearwater, Florida, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network
- Women's tennis vs. ETSU, 2 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Softball vs. Liberty at Clearwater Invitational, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Baseball vs. Bradley, Tuscaloosa, 4 p.m., SEC Network+
- Men's tennis vs. Presbyterian College, Tuscaloosa, 6 p.m.
- Women's gymnastics vs. Missouri, Illinois and Iowa at Zou to the Lou quad meet, St. Charles, Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
No events scheduled
Did You Notice?
- We posted earlier about which Alabama players are headed to the 2025 NFL combine, but there are some of other players who had career stops in Tuscaloosa at some point who were also invited. Those names are: defensive back Trey Amos, wide receiver Isaiah Bond, wide receiverJa'Corey Brooks, wide receiver Traeshon Holden, and offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin.
- Former Alabama forward Alex Reese had his best game in the NBA G League with 33 points and 12 rebounds for Rip City Remix in their win over Iowa.
- The Alabama women's club hockey team qualified for nationals, but they need your help getting there!
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
197 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 14, 1913: Legendary baseball broadcaster Mel Allen was born.
February 14, 1931: While implementing his "Notre Dame Box Offense" during spring drills, new head coach Frank Thomas noted the impressive speed of the Alabama backs. The Tide had five who could run the 100 in 10.0 seconds flat, said Thomas. Johnny Cain, Hillman Holley and Chesty Mosley were being pushed by two speedy rookies, Howard Chappel and Joe Causey. – Bryant Museum
February 14, 1998: Mack Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I tell young players who want to be coaches, who think they can put up with all the headaches and heartaches: Can you live without it? If you can live without it, don't get in it." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant