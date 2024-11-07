What I Learned From First CFP Rankings: Just a Minute
Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC) came in at No. 11 in the intial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season. The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked two-loss team.
What did this teach us about how the CFP committee views Alabama? The Crimson Tide has one of the best wins in the country over No. 3 Georgia, and that victory is carrying a lot of weight on Alabama's resume. Along with the win over the Bulldogs, Alabama also has a ranked win over No. 24 Missouri and will play at No. 15 LSU this weekend.
Alabama's resume and strength of schedule is respected by the committee despite the two losses to Vanderbilt and No. 7 Tennessee.
Because of Alabama's initial ranking at No. 11 and the field being expanded to 12 teams this season, the Crimson Tide is still in control of its own destiny. There are a few potential bid stealers out there, but even with that, if Alabama wins out in its final four games of the regular season (at No. 15 LSU, Mercer, at Oklahoma and Auburn) the Crimson Tide should be in the College Football Playoff.
