What Does 'The Beast' Say About Alabama's Draft Prospects? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we jump into Dane Brugler's NFL Draft project, "The Beast". Brugler's 630-page NFL Draft scouting report gives insight into each prospect hoping to hear their name called in two weeks in Pittsburgh. What did he say about the Alabama players? We discuss the four Crimson Tide offensive players to make the top 10 at their positions and evaluate what kind of NFL careers they may have.

The program opens with Ty Simpson as Brugler outlines his strengths and weaknesses. We decide where Simpson fits among his peers and compare him to a few quarterbacks currently in the NFL as the program continues to contend Simpson will be a first round pick.

The show then moves to Germie Bernard's scouting report as the Crimson Tide reciever is in the second group of pass catchers. Is there any holes in Bernard's game? What will his career look like and is he a fit for Fernandez's Giants?

Lastly, the show discusses Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford's report in "The Beast". Which Alabama lineman is a safer pick? Can Proctor block some of the elite pass rushers in the NFL?

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