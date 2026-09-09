Which Former Alabama Players Will Break Out in 2026-27 NFL Season? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses three former Alabama players poised for a breakout NFL season.

The 2026-27 NFL season is finally here, and Alabama is represented across 29 of the league's 32 teams!

The Crimson Tide's dominance is no secret, as it has produced the most NFL players for now-10 consecutive seasons. Alabama is tied with Ohio State this year with 58 products apiece on active rosters.

Alabama tallied eight products in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 list, which is the most by any school in the country. There were a couple of new additions from UA on this summer's list, as numerous former Alabama standouts break out every season.

Here's a look at three Crimson Tide products who are poised to have their best season yet and earn a place among the league's most elite.

Dallas Turner

After not starting in a single game as a rookie, the Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker played on the opening drive in 10 of his 17 contests played last season. Naturally, his numbers across the board saw a big jump, as he logged 66 tackles, including 11 for loss, 15 quarterback hits, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

He had a very promising sophomore campaign, but the 17th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft is expected to be a leader for the Vikings' front seven. Minnesota traded Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and released defensive lineman Javon Hargrave alongside Alabama's own Jonathan Allen this offseason. Turner has the potential to earn a Pro Bowl (the game no longer exists, but the accolade still does) nod this season if he continues his current trajectory.

Jihaad Campbell

The Philadelphia Eagles linebacker started in 10 of his 17 games played as a rookie, logging 80 tackles — the fourth-most on the team — three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 31st overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft will be a full-time starter in 2026 after Nakobe Dean declared for free agency. In Year 2 at Alabama, Campbell boomed after earning a starting role, and with his tackling expertise, the stars are aligning for him to do the same this season in Philadelphia.

Jordan Battle

The Cincinnati Bengals safety technically broke out last year, as in the third season of his career, he recorded 125 tackles — the 21st-most in the NFL — six pass breakups, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles. It was his first year starting all 17 games, as he combined for 13 starts in 34 matches as a rookie and sophomore.

But Battle could really take it a step further in 2026-27 due to the Bengals' revamped defense. Alabama players say on a daily basis that iron sharpens iron, and this could very well be the case for the former third-round pick.

Bama in the NFL:

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections

Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

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