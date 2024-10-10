Bama Central

Who has Been Alabama's Most Underrated Player? Just a Minute

Discussing some of the under the radar players who have contributed to the Crimson Tide's success this season.

Katie Windham

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral  staff writers Katie Windham, Joe Gaither and Hunter De Siver discuss the most underrated players for Alabama football so far this season.

The college football season is in full swing, and midseason honors and awards are starting to roll out. Alabama still hasn't technically reached the midpoint of its regular season, but five games in has given a pretty good snapshot of the Crimson Tide.

There are plenty of flashy players on Alabama that have garnered national buzz, namely quarterback Jalen Milroe and freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. However different spots around the field, there are some players that don't get as much buzz, but have been just as important to the Crimson Tide's success this season.

Joe picked punter James Burnip as an underrated weapon for Alabama. Burnip is averaging 45.5 yards per punt and has already downed seven punts inside the 20 through five games. To put that in perspective, he only had five punts inside the 20 all of last season.

Hunter's underrated player was cornerback Domani Jackson. The USC transfer hasn't put up eye-popping stats, but he has been Alabama's most consistent player in coverage at corner. Katie went with another transfer for her pick: center Parker Brailsford. Alabama's issues with bad snaps have gone way down since last season, and Brailsford has not allowed a pressure this season.

Who has stood out to you that hasn't been talked about enough? Let us know in the comments on social media.

See also: Alabama Football vs. South Carolina Official Injury Report

Late Defensive Play Calls Caused 'Anxiety' for Alabama Defense Against Vanderbilt

Alabama Coaches Frustrated, But Still Believe Crimson Tide is a 'Great Football Team'

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama