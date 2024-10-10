Who has Been Alabama's Most Underrated Player? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Katie Windham, Joe Gaither and Hunter De Siver discuss the most underrated players for Alabama football so far this season.
The college football season is in full swing, and midseason honors and awards are starting to roll out. Alabama still hasn't technically reached the midpoint of its regular season, but five games in has given a pretty good snapshot of the Crimson Tide.
There are plenty of flashy players on Alabama that have garnered national buzz, namely quarterback Jalen Milroe and freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. However different spots around the field, there are some players that don't get as much buzz, but have been just as important to the Crimson Tide's success this season.
Joe picked punter James Burnip as an underrated weapon for Alabama. Burnip is averaging 45.5 yards per punt and has already downed seven punts inside the 20 through five games. To put that in perspective, he only had five punts inside the 20 all of last season.
Hunter's underrated player was cornerback Domani Jackson. The USC transfer hasn't put up eye-popping stats, but he has been Alabama's most consistent player in coverage at corner. Katie went with another transfer for her pick: center Parker Brailsford. Alabama's issues with bad snaps have gone way down since last season, and Brailsford has not allowed a pressure this season.
Who has stood out to you that hasn't been talked about enough? Let us know in the comments on social media.
See also: Alabama Football vs. South Carolina Official Injury Report
Late Defensive Play Calls Caused 'Anxiety' for Alabama Defense Against Vanderbilt
Alabama Coaches Frustrated, But Still Believe Crimson Tide is a 'Great Football Team'