Will Jaylen Mbakwe Play Receiver in the ReliaQuest Bowl and Beyond?
Alabama freshman Jaylen Mbakwe appeared to be heading into the transfer portal two weeks ago, but when a potential position change/addition for him was brought to the table he decided to stay with the Crimson Tide.
Mbakwe played a key role and a ton of snaps at cornerback this season for Alabama, but he also played wide receiver while the former state champion was at Clay-Chalkville High School. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack opened up about the possibility of Mbakwe switching or adding the receiver position to his arsenal on Dec. 27, hinting that this could be perhaps the biggest thing to watch come August.
Due to injuries and outgoing transfers, Alabama is down to just four scholarship wide receivers being available for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. DeBoer said during Monday's joint press conference alongside Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore that Mbakwe could see snaps on offense.
"I think you'll see us continue to move in this direction with him," DeBoer said. "He's really been focused on the offensive side for really all of bowl prep. This is naturally because of not only our numbers but also what he can do as a football player. Not all guys just naturally move into that role but he's provided a lot of confidence in us and I think his teammates in this transition are ready.
"For this game, with the opportunities at [the receiver] position, based on what we've seen here through two weeks of him taking reps, he's certainly got the skill set, and I'm really excited there for what he could do for us at that position. He's got speed, he's had the ball in his hands all through high school and running the offense at that level. We're just really comfortable with what he brings to the table, now it's just about learning the position and offense."
Mbakwe had 41 catches for 615 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his junior season at Clay-Chalkville. He played quarterback as a senior and scored 19 touchdowns with 2,536 passing yards, 891 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.
“He’s really embraced [being a receiver],” Sheridan said of Mbakwe on Dec. 27. “Very attentive. Quick learner. [Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard] is doing a great job of bringing him up to speed on some of those things. He’s been good.”
Mbakwe has been wearing the No. 6 jersey instead of his typical No. 9 during the past few practices. Running back Richard Young dons the No. 9 and having the same number on the same side of the ball is prohibited. No. 6 belonged to former Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice, who recently transferred to Baylor.
Mbakwe and the Crimson Tide will take on the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.