Which Wolverines Will Play in ReliaQuest Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we're joined by Katie Windham from Tampa. Windham lets us know what she saw at Alabama's bowl practice as the Crimson Tide is fully focused on the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The conversation opens with Woods as we highlight how different this postseason matchup is from last year's Rose Bowl game against the same opponent. Is there a revenge factor for the Crimson Tide after coming up short?
Windham then joins the show and discusses Jaylen Mbakwe's position, the Alabama left and right tackle position and the vibe from practice as the Crimson Tide was in action in Tampa.
Our conversation turns from football to the hardwood as Alabama wraps up non-conference play on Sunday against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. What do you want to see from the Crimson Tide before SEC play begins? Who might be the Crimson Tide players that see their minutes reduced in conference play?
