10 Former Alabama Standouts Among NFL Top 100 Players of 2025
It's no secret that dozens of Alabama football products stand out among the entire NFL across numerous positions.
For the last 14 years, the league has consistently included these Crimson Tide standouts in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list. This ranking is voted on by the players themselves and the offseason list concluded following Monday night's reveal of the final 10.
Alabama tallied 10 stars on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 list, only trailing LSU for the most among any school. Here's a look at where each of them was placed in the ranking, along with brief descriptions plus documentary shorts produced by the league.
No. 7: Derrick Henry
The former Tennessee Titans and current Baltimore Ravens running back has 11,423 career rushing yards, ranking 19th all-time. A 1,300-plus yard season could move him into the top 10 all-time. On May 14, the five-time Pro Bowler received a two-year, $30 million extension––the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old.
No. 10: Pat Surtain II
The Denver Broncos cornerback has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and was named a First Team All-Pro twice. Additionally, he became the first-ever Crimson Tide product to be named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year this past February.
No 19: Jalen Hurts
It's been quite the offseason for the reigning Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback, as he was named to the prestigious Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 list this offseason and his children's book will be released on March 10, 2026.
No 27: Jahmyr Gibbs
The Detroit Lions running back emerged as one of the league's best athletes with 1,412 rushing yards on 250 carries and a tie with Derrick Henry for the most rushing touchdowns. He also recorded 52 receptions for 517 yards and four more scores.
No. 30: Xavier McKinney
McKinney thrived in his first year with the Green Bay Packers as the safety finished second in the league in interceptions with eight, while also logging 88 tackles, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024.
No. 33: Josh Jacobs
Like McKinney, Jacobs also shined in his first year with the Packers after spending his first five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2024, Jacobs rushed for 1,329 yards (second-most of his career) and a career-high 15 touchdowns.
No. 46: Will Anderson Jr.
The Houston Texanss defensive end missed three games last season, but finished with a very impressive 11 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and 37 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss. In 2023, he won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and has big expectations for 2025.
No. 82: Jerry Jeudy
The wide receiver was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason and his numbers in the second half of last season helped create career highs in receptions (90) and yards (1,229—sixth-most in the NFL).
No. 87: Quinnen Williams
The New York Jets defensive lineman has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. In 2024, Williams tallied 37 tackles, including eight for loss, while recording six sacks with 18 quarterback hits.
No. 91: Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins quarterback missed four games following a concussion in Week 2 of last season. However, now that he's healthy, Tagovailoa aims to return to his typical self, as just a couple of years ago in 2023, he threw for a league-high 4,629 yards and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.
While the NFL didn't include a list of those who just missed the cut, there were a few former Alabama players who definitely could've made a strong argument to make it:
- Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey
- Philadelphia Eagles OG Landon Dickerson
- Detroit Lions S Brian Branch
- Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith
- Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
- Miami Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick
