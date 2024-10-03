Bama in the NFL: 2024 Week 5 Crimson Tide Tracker, How to Watch
It took only one snap by the other team for the Buffalo Bills to realize that they were in trouble last week, as former Alabama running back Derrick Henry broke through the right side of the line and went untouched while scoring an 87-yard touchdown, the longest run in the 29-year history of the Baltimore Ravens.
With it, one can forget the notion that Henry's 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns the previous week were simply payback for the Dallas Cowboys not signing him as a free agent during the offseason, along with the idea that he's slowing down at age 30. The former Heisman Trophy winner finished the game with 199 rushing yards, and had 209 scrimmage yards including a 5-yard receiving touchdown.
It all made Henry an easy choice for AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the eighth time he's landed a weekly honor from the NFL. He's obviously our choice among former Crimson Tide players in the NFL as well, although a couple of others need to be mentioned. Among them, Xavier McKinney for making his fourth interception of the young season, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. had 113 scrimmage yards and his third touchdown.
In the bigger picture, though, the Ravens may only be 2-2, but are establishing themselves as not just a tough team to pace, but maybe the team to beat in the AFC. Baltimore has the league's top rushing offense (220.3 yards per game) and top rushing defense (57.8 yards per game allowed), becoming the first team to lead the league in rushing offense and rushing defense through Week 4 since the 1988 Chicago Bears.
NFL Week 5 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 5 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
What's the bigger surprise, that Cleveland is 1-3, or Washington is 3-1 and leading the NFC East? That makes this a huge game at Northwest Stadium due to the "What if" factor depending on the outcome.
The new-look Commanders, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, have won three consecutive games and are looking for their first four-game winning streak since 2021. Over the past two weeks, they became the third team in the past 35 seasons to score five-or-more offensive touchdowns (passing and rushing combined) in consecutive games with a rookie starting quarterback. Ironically, one of those teams was the Houston Texans with Deshaun Watson (weeks 4-5, 2017; the other was the 2012 Seattle Seahawks ).
Watson, meanwhile, had a two word message to everyone after last week's loss to the Raiders, "Outwork everyone." The Commanders have already allowed a league-high 10 touchdowns to wide receivers. Jerry Jeudy had a season-high six catches for 72 yards last week, but the player to watch in this game may be Amari Cooper, who could have cornerback Benjamin St-Juste on him for most of the game.
Biggest Matchup
The Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) is always one of the most popular games when they happen, and the only three-time matchup in the Super Bowl. Based on that alone, it's a great game for Sunday night.
The Steelers are one of the surprise teams of the season, while Dak Prescott has a .703 winning percentage (26-11) in prime time. The only other quarterbacks above .700 in prime time since 1970 (minimum 25 starts) are Steve Young (.767, 23-7), Joe Montana (.733, 22-8) and Peyton Manning (.723, 47-18).
We're going to be keeping a close eye on the defensive backs, how Steelers safety Mikah Fitzpatrick defends Prescott (he had an interception and fumble recovery in last meetings with Dallas), and whether Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs can pick off Justin Fields.
Bama in the NFL: Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
More Henry and the Ravens
For the second straight week, some extra notes on Henry from the league:
- Since entering the NFL in 2016, Henry leads all players with 9,982 rushing yards and 99 scrimmage touchdowns (95 rushing, four receiving) in 123 games. With 18 rushing yards and a scrimmage touchdown on Sunday, Henry can become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 10,000 rushing yards and 100 scrimmage touchdowns in his first 125 career games. The others: Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson.
- With 480 rushing yards Henry has the early league lead. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson is ninth at 308. They're the only teammates in the top 10. Incidentally, Josh Jacobs is seventh and Robinson 10th. Jahmyr Gibbs is No. 13.
- The Ravens lead the league with 881 rushing yards and have topped 100 yards as a team in 37 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. With 100 rushing yards against the Bengals, they can tie the 1935-39 Detroit Lions (38 consecutive games) for the third-longest such streak by a team in NFL history. The league record is 43 (Ravens 2018-21, Steelers 1974-77).
- With 119 yards, Baltimore can become the fifth team since 1980 and first since the 2006 Atlanta Falcons (1,160 rushing yards) with at least 1,000 rushing yards in its first five games of a season.
NFL Week 5 Notes
- Back to McKinney, he became the fourth player since 1970 with an interception in each of his first four games with a team, and the fourth player since 2000 with a pick in each of his team’s
first four games of a season. He also had two interceptions in Week 18 last season and can become the first player since Diggs in 2021 with a pickoff in six straight games.
- Steelers running back Najee Harris has very quietly had 70-plus scrimmage yards in seven straight games, the longest active streak in NFL. During five career Sunday night games he has 454 scrimmage yards (90.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Not only is Henry To'oTo'o leading the Texans with 32 tackles, including 19 solo, but he has the most of all former Alabama players this season. Mack Wilson Sr. is second with 27.
NFL Week 4 Schedule
Thursday's Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m. CT (Prime Video)
Sunday's Games
New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings (at Tottenham, London), 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, noon (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, noon (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, noon (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon (CBS)
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, noon (FOX)
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, noon (FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday's Games
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)