Bama in the NFL: 2024 Week 6 Crimson Tide Tracker
For two seasons, they started together in the Alabama Crimson Tide secondary (2018-19). Now Xavier McKinney and Patrick Surtain II share an impressive accomplishment along with some other prominent program standouts who had successful careers in the National Football League.
Both landed an NFL Player of the Week honor based on his performance last weekend. McKinney, a safety for the Packers, recorded two takeaways (one interception, one fumble recovery) to help lead a win at the Los Angeles Rams. Surtain II notched two interceptions during Denver’s 34-18 victory against Las Vegas. His 100-yard interception-return for a touchdown in the second quarter marked the third interception-return of at least 100 yards in Broncos history.
With McKinney earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week, and Surtain landing the AFC honor, they became the third and fourth former Alabama defensive backs to win multiple Player of the Week Awards, joining Landon Collins (four-time winner), Roman Harper (three) and Eddie Jackson (two).
After signing with Green Bay in the offseason, McKinney has notched an interception in each of his first five games with the Packers, and is the only player in the NFL with five interceptions this season. Factor in his pick during the final week of last season, with the New York Giants, and he's just the fourth player since 1990 have an interception in six consecutive games (Trevon Diggs the most recent in 2021). With one more, he can become the first player since 1968 and sixth player all-time to record an interception in seven consecutive games, joining Paul Krause (1966), Larry Wilson (1966), Ben Davis (1968), Tom Landry (1951) and Tommy Morrow (eight in 1963).
NFL Week 6 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 6 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game and Matchup of the Week
It's a no-brainer this week with the Washington Commanders (4-1) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2). Not only are they geographical rivals, and two teams are known for having former Crimson Tide players on their rosters, but this is also the Matchup of the Week with defensive linemen Jonathan Allen (No. 93), Phidarian Mathis (No. 98) and Daron Payne (No. 94) colliding with Derrick Henry (No. 22).
After signing with the Ravens this past offseason, the running back leads the NFL with 572 rushing yards and is tied for the league lead with six rushing touchdowns having notched one in each of Baltimore’s first five games. In 124 career games, Henry has 10,074 rushing yards and 96 rushing touchdown, plus another four more receiving. Last week he became the fifth player in NFL history with at least 10,000 rushing yards and 100 scrimmage touchdowns in his first 125 career games, joining Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson.
He's the first non-rookie and fourth player overall in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in each of his first five games with a team, joining Alan Ameche (Baltimore Colts 1955), Joe Cribbs (Buffalo 1980) and Robert Edwards (New England 1998).
Also of note:
• While Baltimore's defense leads the league in rushing yards allowed (the Commanders are 22nd), the Ravens offense is first with 1,056 rushing yards gained. They became the fifth team since 1980 with at least 1,000 rushing yards in their first five games of a season, joining the 2006 Atlanta Falcons (1,160 rushing yards),1984 Chicago Bears (1,084),1980 Detroit Lions (1,073), and the 1983 Pittsburgh Steelers(1,030).
• With 150 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, Baltimore will become the second team in the Super Bowl era to record at least 150 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in each of its first six games of a season, joining the 1971 Oakland Raiders.
• With a rushing touchdown, Henry will become the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 with a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first six games of a season.
NFL Week 6 Notes
- Brian Robinson Jr. is coming off his second career game with two rushing touchdowns, and has already tied his career best with five rushing touchdowns this season. Only Henry and Kyren Williams have more among running backs.
- Going back to defensive backs, Marlon Humphrey had career interception No. 15 last week for the Ravens. Surtain has nine, and still trails his father by a wide margin (37), but they're tied with two returned for touchdowns. Meanwhile, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had a season-high 10 tackles against the Cowboys last week. The last time he faced the Raiders, he notched 11 tackles.
- Diggs probably won't be on Jameson Williams too much when the Lions and Cowboys square off, but the wide receiver has had 75-plus yards in three of four games so far this season. Check out from Detroit Lions On SI: 'Everything Starts with Him': Jameson Williams' Maturity Praised
