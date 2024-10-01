'Everything Starts with Him': Jameson Williams' Maturity Praised
The Detroit Lions are finally getting a look at what a fully functional Jameson Williams has to offer for the offense.
In his third season, Williams has become an integral part of the offense through the season's first four games. At the bye week, the Alabama product has 13 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns, to help pace the offense.
On Tuesday, coach Dan Campbell credited Williams for his ability to mature and overcome various obstacles throughout the first three seasons of his career. There were concerns among the fanbase after he contributed in just flashes over his first two years. However, Williams has been big for the offense through the start of the 2024 season.
Williams spent his first season rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate game, then missed the first four games of his second campaign because of a gambling suspension.
As Campbell pointed out, there are plenty of people to thank for how well he has developed. He mentioned Jessica Gray and Sean Pugh, leaders of the player engagement staff, as well as wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond as big influences for Williams.
"There's a lot of people that are involved in that. Everything starts with him, first by the way," Campbell said. "He's done an outstanding job of rehabbing, getting over the injury. He had to deal with what came with the gambling and the time off. And then, he got hurt in camp before that happened and then he's coming back. He's been so raw to it and just working his way through it. He's just matured so much. He's matured, and he's worked and he's grinded. He wants it. He wants the coaching, he wants to get better. So, that's a credit to him. He's open and he's coachable. Man, he's about the team."
Honoring Calvin Johnson
Williams contributed two catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's Week 4 win over Seattle, including a 70-yard touchdown. At the conclusion of his scoring run, which featured nearly 30 yards of him high-stepping down the field, he attempted to dunk the ball through the goal post.
The wide receiver said after the game that the celebration was a tribute to Calvin Johnson, who often celebrated scores in a similar fashion during his historic Lions career. Johnson was honored by the organization with his induction into the "Pride of the Lions" at halftime of Monday's game.
"That was for Calvin. You know, he used to do that back in the day," Williams said. "It's his birthday, he's getting honored a lot. I did that for him. And, some people in the facility thought I couldn't make the dunk. So, I had to get up there and show them."