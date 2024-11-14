Bama in the NFL, Week 11 Tracker: Statistical Leaders Among Crimson Tide Players
We're through 10 weeks of the 2024-25 National Football League season and while some teams still have yet to enjoy their byes, we have a pretty good snapshot on which former Crimson Tide players are truly standing out.
For those who have been following the weekly tracker, you already know things like there were only four former Alabama standouts who started and were on the field for every defensive snap their team took last week (Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patrick Surtain II. Henry To'oTo'o just missed at 98 percent and Anfernee Jennings was at 93 percent).
Or that Jordan Battle took the most special-teams snaps of anyone with 20 for Cincinnati, one more than Ronnie Harrison Jr. with the Colts.
But after looking at rushing yards last week, with the top five led by Derrick Henry (who still leads the NFL in scrimmage yards 1,216 and rushing yards 1,120 more on him later), it seemed only fair to include some other statistical categories. So here's another top 5 list, but with out passing yards for now as Jalen Hurts as been the only consistent starter and has 1,976 yards, but look for that chase to heat up as Alabama again has four starters at the position.
1. Receiving
DeVonta Smith has the most receiving yards with 487, but Calvin Ridley is right behind him at 483, and has more receptions, 68 to 50. Take note that we could see both get challenged soon as Jerry Jeudy has 61 catches for 418 yards, Jameson Williams has 35 for 414, and Jaylen Waddle is at 44 for 367. Smith leads in touchdown catches in four.
2. Touchdowns
How's this for a stat that Alabama can brag about, Henry leads the league with 14 touchdowns scored this season (12 rushing and two receiving), while Hurts is for second with 10 despite being a quarterback. Of course, that doesn't include the 12 scores he connected with someone with in the passing game, either. Third on the Crimson Tide list is Jahmyr Gibbs with eight, which is tied for sixth in the league. Also in the league's top 25 is Brian Robinson Jr., tied for 18th with six. Tied with four are Josh Jacobs, Ridley and Smith.
3. Tackles
C.J. Mosley would have been a good preseason pick to lead this category, but he he was slowed by a toe injury, He's gone having 152 last season to just 17 this year with the Jets. Instead, it's, surprise, Henry To'oTo'o, with 56 total tackles in eight games. He made the most of the opportunity when Christian Harris was sidelined with a strained calf, and has recently been sharing duties with veteran middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Fitzpatrick and another surprise, Mack Wilson, are tied for second with 51. Branch has 50 and Jennings 48. A'Shawn Robinson has a league-high 45 tackles among defensive linemen.
4. Sacks
Will Anderson Jr. has been a force for the Texans and his tied for fifth among league leaders with 7.5 sacks. He had seven last year as a rookie so he might have a shot at doubling that number. Despite being a defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams has five, which is tied for second among interior linemen. Dalvin Tomlinson and Robinson both have three. Jarran Reed has two, as did Johnathan Allen before suffering a season-ending injury.
5. Interceptions
This is another category that former Alabama players are dominating this season. During his first season in Green Bay, safety Xavier McKinney tops the league with six, while Marlon Humphrey and Branch are tied for third with four. Surtain has three, and Trevon Diggs has two. If you're wondering, no one has more than one forced fumble, and the league leaders only have four.
NFL Week 11 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
It's not very often that the probably the best game of the week is played on a Thursday, but that's what we have with Washington (7-3) at Philadelphia (7-2) . The Eagles have looked like a different team since their bye Week 5 bye, having won five straight games. They rank first in scoring defense (13 points per game allowed) and total defense (200.8 yards allowed) and have a +82-point differential, the second-best in the NFL in that span, trailing only Detroit (+91). Hurts has been part of 16 touchdowns (eight rushing, eight thrown) compared to one interception during that span, with a 126.1 NFL passer rating. Defensive linemen Phidarian Mathis and Daron Payne and going to have their hands full trying to contain him.
Best Matchup
Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) will have the interesting subplot of Najee Harris vs. Henry. Granted, statistically they aren't close as Harris has 645 rushing yards and 152 receiving, but should he have a chip on his shoulder like we expect and have a big game ...
Record watch
- With a touchdown against the Steelers, Henry can become the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to notch a touchdown in each of his first 11 games of a season, joining O.J. Simpson (first 14 games in 1975), Jerry Rice (first 12 in 1987) and John Riggins (first 12 in 1983). He would simultaneously become the third player in history to have a rushing touchdown in 70 games within his first nine seasons, LaDainian Tomlinson (87) and Emmitt Smith (83) being the others.
- Hurts can join Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) as the only players in NFL history with a passer rating of 115-or-higher in six consecutive games (minimum 15 attempts in each game).
Bama in the NFL: Week 11 Notes
- After being called for numerous pass interference calls early in the season, things are beginning to come together for Arnold with the Detroit Lions as he's getting used to the game speed: “Some of these routes and some of these concepts, I’ve never seen before. Now it’s the second half of the season, and the beauty of it is nothing is new under the sun (anymore)," Arnold said per Detroit Lions On SI. "So, you can just expect and be breaking on balls faster, making more plays inside the scheme, because I’m getting more comfortable. I think [defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn] and [head coach Dan Campbell], they do a great job of–I’m already hard on myself, but they just allow me and tell me, ‘Dude, you’re a rookie. You’re a rookie playing in a system unlike most rookies.’ Most rookies, they send back playing cover-3, cover-4. I’m playing man.”
- Jennings appears to be doing well having a larger role with the New England Patriots since they traded linebacker Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs. The linebacker notched two sacks against the Bears last week. He only had three sacks during his first three seasons. The Patriots can be questioned for a lot of things of late, but signing him to an incentive-filled three-year deal during the offseason, with a base value of $12 million and a top end of $24 million, isn't among them.
- Keep your eye on Tomlinson this week as the Browns visit the Saints. He had 1.5 sacks in his last game, and the last time he faced the Saints he had a sack and forced fumble (albeit with the Vikings). Also, a lot people seem to be playing well against New Orleans this season.
- Alabama has 42 players participate in games last week, which is actually down a little but understandable as players get beat up during the season. Not including special teams (for now just punter and holder J.K. Scott, while kicker Will Reichard is on the injured list), 30 started (72 percent).
