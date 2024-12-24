Injuries Become Issue for Packers Entering Short Week for Vikings Showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers delivered a knockout of the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, rolling to a 34-0 win, but left Lambeau Field with some significant injury issues headed into Sunday’s showdown at the Minnesota Vikings.
The Packers lined up without four starters on defense: linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), safety Javon Bullard (ankle), safety Evan Williams (quad) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee).
During the second quarter, receiver Christian Watson sustained a knee injury. While he returned to action and even played a little to start the third quarter, he missed most of the second half.
“There’s some concern there, certainly,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’re going to get some more testing done tomorrow (Tuesday).”
Midway through the second quarter, Watson took a jet sweep around the left side for a gain of 14. Watson was taken down by cornerback Alontae Taylor and was sliding out of bounds when a Saints defender fell on his left knee.
“Honestly, I thought I was going to score,” Watson said. “Wish I would’ve kicked the gear in a little bit sooner. I felt like I could’ve gotten around the corner a little bit quicker. It was just an awkward fall. I went to the ground and the DB just fell into my legs and just kind of felt something with the knee.
“It definitely hurt right away but it felt like it was good enough to go back in, so I went back in and it was feeling all right. But it was just kind of lingering a little bit and I just couldn’t play the type of football I wanted to play, so I just had to shut it down.”
After an injury-plagued first two seasons in the league, Watson has been mostly healthy this season and become an increasingly important factor on the offense.
He didn’t catch any passes against the Saints but carried the ball twice for 23 yards.
“I’m hoping for the best,” he said of Tuesday’s tests.
The injuries in the secondary are especially disconcerting. The Packers shut out the Saints with three missing starters, but that was with Spencer Rattler throwing to the likes of Dante Pettis.
The Vikings will challenge the Packers with Sam Darnold throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
Alexander practiced as full participation all week but missed a fifth consecutive game with a knee injury. He’s played 10 defensive snaps in two months.
“Just didn’t feel like he’s quite there yet,” LaFleur said.
Williams was injured during Saturday’s practice.
“There’s concern,” LaFleur said. “I would think that he’s going to be out a period of time (but) nothing long-term. Just one of those deals. It’s unfortunate. I think it happened on the first play of practice. He just pulled up. I know he’s bummed, because it’s the second time it’s happened to him. But he’ll persevere, and we’ll hopefully get him back in time for the playoffs.”
Star running back Josh Jacobs went to the sideline during his final carry early in the third quarter. It appeared the training staff was looking at his left arm.
He should be fine for Sunday.
“He wanted to go back in, but there was no need for it,” LaFleur said. “I actually told him at halftime, I was like, ‘Hey, we’ll give you another series in the second half, but I want to get you out,’ just being a short week and get him ready to roll for Minnesota.”
Without Bullard and Williams, Zayne Anderson made his first career start.
Anderson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He didn’t play a single regular-season snap on defense in 2021, 2022 and 2023 but played two snaps against Jacksonville and six against San Francisco this season before logging 53 snaps after Bullard and Williams were injured at Detroit.
Against the Saints, Anderson had three tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. The interception eliminated New Orleans’ best scoring opportunity.
“It feels good,” Anderson said. “I would say this whole day I was just, do your job. That was my mentality. Filling in for guys like Evan and Bull, those are some great players, and then playing along with X, just do my job and coaches did a great job of preparing us for that play and just went up and made a play.”
Anderson played well against Detroit, so McKinney wasn’t surprised that he did it again.
And may have to do it again with a huge showdown looming against the Vikings on a short week.
“Zayne played his ass off,” McKinney said. “I ain’t going to lie, man, but I been saying this. I know y’all ask me about him and I tell y’all, like, I’m serious. When I say what I say about the safeties that we have in our room and just the DBs as a whole in our room as a unit, we got some guys – and that’s top to bottom.
“So, I think you got a glimpse of that today. Everybody can play in our room and we all prepare the right way, and Zayne played his ass off today. So, it’s everything I expected him to do.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers beat Saints: What happened and what’s ahead | Packers rout Saints 34-0 | Stock report after Packers-Saints blowout | Will Toyota extend Toyotathon? | Luke Musgrave added to 53-man roster | Three reasons why Packers will beat Saints | Injuries derail Jordan Morgan, MarShawn Lloyd | Frosty’s dad emerges as potential star | He’s “almost like Wolverine”