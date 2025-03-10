Busy Free Agency for Four Former Alabama Players
Four former Alabama football players were involved in the NFL’s transactions today. JK Scott and Bradley Bozeman reached multi-year contract extensions with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ryan Kelly found a new home in Minnesota and Dalvin Tomlinson was informed that he will be released by the Cleveland Browns.
Bradley Bozeman will be staying with the Chargers on a multi-year deal. He was picked up by the Chargers last offseason. He started in all 17 games at center for the team and had a very successful year. He only picked up one penalty during the entire 2024 campaign, but it was offset due to a defensive penalty on that play. Bozeman was a two-time national champion in his time at Alabama, named to the Second-Team All-SEC in 2017 and got drafted to the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent four seasons in Baltimore and two in Carolina before signing with the Chargers last offseason.
Punter JK Scott has also signed a multi-year extension with the Chargers. Scott, now entering his eighth year in the league, has been with the Chargers since 2022. A three time All-SEC team recipient at Alabama, Scott averaged his highest yards per punt of his career in 2024, with an average of 44.7 y/p.
Another former Alabama offensive lineman to make a move today, was long time Indianapolis Colt, Ryan Kelly. Kelly has signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year deal for $18 million. Kelly has spent his entire nine year career in Indianapolis, starting in every game he played. He has made four Pro Bowls and was selected as a Second-Team All-Pro in 2020. In his time in Tuscaloosa, Kelly won a staggering three national championships, was a consensus All-American in 2015 and won the Rimington Trophy for best center in college football.
Defensive tackle, Dalvin Tomlinson, was informed by the Browns that the team plans to release him. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Tomlinson will be designated as post-June 1 cut but can officially sign with a new team at the start of the league year on Wednesday.” Tomlinson was a second-round draft pick in 2017 to the New York Giants, where he made an immediate impact. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He played four seasons in New York before heading to Minnesota for two seasons and most recently Cleveland for another two seasons. He started in every game he has played in his NFL career, and should have no problem finding a team that needs a capable defensive tackle.