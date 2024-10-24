Could This Be a Turning Point for Crimson Tide QBs? Bama in the NFL, Week 8 Tracker
It hasn't been a good season for former Alabama quarterbacks in the National Football League. Out of the four, only Jalen Hurts has been weekly starter for his team, but things have been pretty rocky for him and the Philadelphia Eagles as well. Among the top 20 passing leaders in the league, there isn't a single Crimson Tide player among them, and serious questions have emerged about them all.
Leading that list is Tua Tagovailoa, who is expected to return as a starter this week in an effort try to save Miami's season. The Dolphins went 1-3 without him, scoring just 40 total points in those games, and are 2-4 overall.
Tagovailoa, of course, has been dealing with another horrific concussion, the kind that has led to all sorts of concern and speculation from all levels after whether he should be playing, and rightfully so. The one suffered Sept. 12 against Buffalo was his third diagnosed concussion in two years (and shortly after he signed a four-year, $212.4-million contract extension).
“It’s been frustrating,” Tagovailoa said during his press conference Monday. “Frustrating for sure, but I’ve tried to stay in it with meetings with the guys, trying to continue to be the leader for guys in multiple position rooms in terms of what we’re looking at, how you can make the quarterback’s job a little easier by doing this, by doing that and then also some nuances within the offense as well, trying to help everyone.”
Ironically, his injury issues have only confirmed just how good Tagovailoa really is as as a starting quarterback. Without him, the Dolphins haven't been able to get the ball to their two most potent weapons, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Last week, they combined for just two receptions for 19 yards. Without their starting quarterback they combined for 259 yards, which they've been known to easily top in games.
Here's how bad the Miami offense has fallen per our colleagues at Miami Dolphins On SI :
• Dropped to 26th in total yards per game
• 29th in passing yards per game
• Last in points per game
• Miami is also last in completions of more than 20 yards with 11
Meanwhile a quick snapshot of the other quarterbacks:
1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Turnovers have became an issue in Philadelphia, as Hurts had 20 last season (15 interceptions, five fumbles lost) and seven through the first four games this year (four interceptions, three fumbled lost). However, he's gone two games without a turnover, including last week's 28-3 win over the New York Giants, and three without a pick. It's clearly become a point of emphasis and Hurts has responded.
“The pocket just kind of got a little tight there right at the end, and from a ball security standpoint, he made that decision,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said per Philadelphia Eagles On SI. “He's done an excellent job of protecting the football in those situations, getting us opportunities to still punt and put ourselves in favorable positions. Certainly, in other instances in the game, he was able to make plays with his feet as well. He's done a really good job of making those decisions when it is necessary.”
Hurts had three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) against the Giants, and in the process broke a tie with Steve Young for the third-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history (Hurts has 45, Young 43). It was also his 13th career game with multiple rushing touchdowns, the most ever by a quarterback.
2. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
The first first-overall draft selection was benched after an 0-2 start in favor of Andy Dalton, who has gone 1-4 since then. Young will start this week after the 36-year-old Dalton suffered a thumb in jury in a car accident.
Young is 2-16 as a starter, but let's face it, he's on a bad team that's made some really poor decisions.
3. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
The backup to Trevor Lawrence, Jones seems to be enjoying football again while playing in his hometown. He also seemed to get a kick out of the Jaguars beating his former team, the Patriots, in London last week. The quarterback has only appeared in a couple of games, but the key for his immediate future may be Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. CT. That's the trading deadline and the Jaguars appear to be sellers this season. Another player being mentioned as a trade option is left tackle Cam Robinson.
NFL Week 8 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 8 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
We're going with Tua's return: Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at Miami Dolphins (2-4). How much rust will he need to shake off? How much better might the Miami offense be with him back at the helm?
Best Matchup
It's an interesting week for former Alabama quarterbacks squaring off against other former SEC quarterbacks. Hurts and the Eagles (4-2) are at the Bengals, with Joe Burrow. With a win, Cincinnati (3-4) will not only be back at .500, but also within reach of the 5-2 Ravens and Steelers atop the AFC North. Meanwhile, Young and the Panthers are at Denver (Bo Nix, Auburn).
The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
Contracts, Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Crimson Tide's Impact in NFL Nothing Short of Immense
Bame in the NFL: Week 8 Notes
- There was a lot of talk as a rookie that safety Brian Branch might be the NFL's next Minkah Fitzpatrick, and he continues show that kind of potential with the Detroit Lions. During his first 20 career games, Branch had 24 passes defensed and seven interceptions. The only players with more passes defensed and interceptions in their first 20 games since 2000 are Marcus Peters (34 and 12) and Trevon Diggs (26 and 10), who are both cornerbacks.
- Derrick Henry continues to lead the league with 873 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving). Last week he ran for 169 yards and added a 13-yard touchdown reception), the 16th time he's had at least 150 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, the third most in league history. He's trailing only Jim Brown (21) and Walker Payton (17). Incidentally, with 150 rushing yards this week, the Ravens will become the first team since the 1960 Packers to top that number in each of their first eight games of a season.
- Keep an eye on Najee Harris against the Giants. Not only is he coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, but he's the only player in the league to top 70 scrimmage yards in seven games this season. The Steelers running back has also scored a touchdown in three of his four appearances on Monday Night Football.
How to Watch: NFL Schedule Week 8
Thursday's Game
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. CT (Prime Video)
Sunday's Games
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, noon (CBS)
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions, noon (FOX)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, noon (CBS)
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins, noon (FOX)
New York Jets at New England Patriots, noon (CBS)
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals, noon (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday's Games
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)