Crimson Tide Legend Derrick Henry Named Top 50 NFL Player of 2024
The NFL consistently includes several former Alabama Crimson Tide standouts in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list and four players made the cut coming into Friday.
- No. 90: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith
- No. 79: Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
- No. 70: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
- No. 63: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
- No. 54: Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen
- No. 52: Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II
On Friday, another Crimson Tide great, perhaps the greatest in the Nick Saban era joined them as Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was placed at No. 49.
This is far from Henry's first appearance on the annual Top 100 list as he placed No. 99 in 2019, No. 10 in 2020, No. 4 in 2021, No. 12 in 2022 and No. 25 in 2023.
Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, led the NFL with 280 rushing attempts this past season, was second in the league in rushing yards (1,167) and also ran in for 12 scores. The four-time Pro Bowler turned 30-years-old on Jan. 4.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound bruising back from Yulee, Fla. was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 45th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, and has since put together some of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history. He holds two rushing titles and is one of eight players ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. In 2020, he was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year.
While he has shown little to no signs of slowing down yet in his career, Henry commanded a bigger paycheck than the Titans were willing to give him after eight top-tier seasons and he decided to test free agency. On March 12, Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Ravens.
Henry joins a Ravens team that finished this past regular season with not only the best record (13-4) in the AFC but the entire NFL. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson took home his second NFL MVP award for leading the team to the AFC Championship before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, who later won the Super Bowl.
Although the Ravens were the best team of the regular season in 2023-24, their running back room was relatively subpar and Baltimore rarely used them in the AFC Championship. In other words, it seemed as though they were one piece away from Super Bowl glory and Henry certainly has the resumé to be that player for them.
Expect plenty more Crimson Tide products to be featured on the "Top 100 NFL Players" list:
- Monday, July 29: No. 40-31
- Tuesday, July 30: No. 30-21
- Wednesday, July 31: No. 20-11
- Friday, August 2: No. 10-1