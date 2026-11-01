Derrick Henry Nearing Yet Another All-Time Crimson Tide Record: Bama in the NFL Week 8

If there’s anything that Derrick Henry is better at doing than punishing NHL defenses, it’s chasing down records.

He’s had a lot of them over the years, from setting the national high school football record for career rushing yards, to Herschel Walker's single-season Southeastern Conference record while winning the Heisman Trophy at Alabama in 2015. He’s the only player in history to have rushed for at least 2,000 yards in a season at the high school, college, and pro ranks, and every week he’s challenging to move up among the National Football League’s all-time greats.

For example, with 135 career touchdowns, Henry needs just one more to tie Marshall Faulk for the fourth most by a running back in NFL history, trailing just Emmitt Smith (175), LaDainian Tomlinson (162) and Marcus Allen (145). If he can get into the end zone twice on Sunday at Buffalo it’ll be his 38th career game with two touchdowns. He’ll move past Randy Moss (37) for the fourth-most games with multiple touchdowns in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice (46), LaDainian Tomlinson (44) and Emmitt Smith (39).

But Henry is also on the verge of setting another Crimson Tide record, for total points scored by a former Crimson Tide player in the NFL.

Don Hutson, who was twice named the league’s MVP, and was an eight-time All-Pro at wide receiver, holds the mark with 825 points scored. He had 99 receiving touchdowns and three rushing, but he also played both ways as a safety and kicked for the Green Bay Packers for roughly half his 11-year career.

Henry, who is reaching the midway point of his 11th season, has scored 816 points.

Incidentally, third is in all-time scoring is Shaun Alexander with 672 points thanks to 112 touchdowns.

We’ve recently posted the all-time Bama in the NFL leaders for single games and seasons, here are the career leaders:

Former Crimson Tide Players All-Time NFL Career Leaders Passing yards: Ken Stabler 27,938 (Joe Namath 22,663)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.2 (Jalen Hurts 93.8)

Passing TDs: Ken Stabler 194 (Joe Namath 173)



Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,597 (Shaun Alexander 9,453)

Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry 129 (Shaun Alexander 100)



Receptions: Julio Jones 914 (Amari Cooper 711)

Receiving yards: Julio Jones 13,703 (Amari Cooper 10,033)



Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 135 (Shaun Alexander 112)

Total points: Don Hutson 825 (Derrick Henry 816)



Passed defended (since 1999): Deshea Townsend 112 (Marlon Humphrey, Kareem Jackson 110)

Interceptions: Lee Roy Jordan 32 (Don Hutson 30)

Forced fumbles (since 1977): Derrick Thomas 44 (Cornelius Bennett 28)



Tackles (since 1987): Kareem Jackson 739 (DeMeco Ryans 735)

Tackles for a loss (since 1999): Cornelius Griffin 73 (DeMeco Ryans 72)



Sacks: Derrick Thomas 126.5 (Conelius Bennett 71.5)

Bonus: Here are some other former Crimson Tide leaders in other categories, a couple of which the players involved probably don't want to be known for ...

Additional Former Crimson Tide Players All-Time NFL Leaders Passing attempts: Ken Stabler 3,793 (Joe Namath 3,762)

Pass completions: Ken Stabler 2,270 (Joe Namath 1,886)

Completion percentage: Tua Tagovailoa 68.0 (Mac Jones 66.5)

Passes intercepted: Ken Stabler 222 (Joe Namath 220)

Longest passing play: Joe Namath, Bart Starr and Jalen Hurts 91

Sacked: Bart Starr 287 (Ken Stabler 281)



Fourth-Quarter Comebacks: Bart Starr 18 (Ken Stabler 16)

Game-Winning drives: Ken Stabler 23 (Bart Starr 17)



Longest offensive play: Derrick Henry 99 yards (Shaun Alexander 88)

Yards from scrimmage: Derrick Henry 15,466 (Julio Jones 13,866)





Passes targeted: Julio Jones 1,330 (Amari Cooper 1,163)

Receiving TDs: Don Hutson 99 (Julio Jones 66)

Longest receiving play: Don Hutson, Jerry Jeudy and Tommy Brooker 92



Fumbles: Kenny Stabler 66 (Bart Starr 64)



Interceptions for touchdowns: Minkah Fitzpatrick and Woodrow Lowe 4

Longest interception return: Dre Kirkpatrick 101 (Patrick Surtain II 100)

Fumble recoveries: Cornelius Bennett 27 (Tua Tagovailoa 21; non-QB Derrick Thoams 19)

Fumble returns for TDs: Derrick Thomas 4 (Eddie Jackson 3)

Solo tackles: Cornelius Bennett 1,048 (Mike Pitts 804)

Quarterback hits: Jonathan Allen 137 (Jarran Reed 123)

Safeties: Derrick Thomas 3 (Daron Payne, Marty Lyons 2)

Bama in the NFL Player of the Week

A few players deserve a mention including:

Jameson Williams of the Lions with five receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. His teammate, Jahmyr Gibbs had 29 carries for 116 yards, and five catches for 27 yards.

Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Jets with 10 tackles against his former team, Miami.

Quinnen Williams with three tackles for a loss for the Cowboys against the Eagles.

But we’re going with Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. Against the Giants he totaled 10 tackles, including two for a loss and a half-sack, and a quarterback hurry.

Bama in the NFL 2026 Statistical Leaders SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 1,712 (Jalen Hurts 933)

Passer rating: Bryce Young 92.9 (Jalen Hurts 84.7)

Passing TDs: Bryce Young 12 (Jalen Hurts 8)



Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs 620 (Derrick Henry 579)

Rushing TDS: Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs, 7



Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs 32 (DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle 26)

Receiving yards: Jameson Williams 367 (DeVonta Smith 310)



Touchdowns scored: Jahmyr Gibbs 9* (Derrick Henry 8)

Total Points: Will Reichard 63 (Jahmyr Gibbs 54)



Passed defended: Marlon Humphrey 6 (Kool-Aid McKinstry 6)

Interceptions: Jordan Battle, Xavier McKinney, 3*

Forced fumbles: Dallas Turner 2 (numerous players tied at 1)



Tackles: Jihaad Campbell 49 (Mack Wilson 47)

Tackles for a loss: Will Anderson Jr. 10* (Quinnen Williams 9)

Sacks: Will Anderson Jr. 7.5* (Dallas Turner 6)



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts 18,824 (Tua Tagovailoa 18,200)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.2 (Jalen Hurts 93.8)

Passing TDs: Tua Tagovailoa 120 (Jalen Hurts 118)



Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,597* (Josh Jacobs 7,839)

Rushing TDs: Derrick Henry 129* (Josh Jacobs 75)



Receptions: DeVonta Smith 411 (Calvin Ridely 410)

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,759 (DeVonta Smith 5,329)



Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 135* (Josh Jacobs 77)

Total points: Derrick Henry 816 (Josh Jacobs 462)



Passes defended: Marlon Humphrey 110 (Trevon Diggs 63)

Interceptions: Marlon Humphrey 23 (Minkah Fitzpatrick 22)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 18 (Quinnen Williams 9)



Tackles (combined): Minkah Fitzpatrick 726 (Marlon Humphrey 533)

Tackles for a loss: Jonathan Allen 71, Quinnen Williams 71

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 48.5 (Quinnen Williams 44.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 8 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 8 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL: Week 8 Tracker, 2026 season | Kristi F. Patrick/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week

Who would have guessed that the Minnesota Vikings would be the last undefeated team this season? Minnesota (6-0) at Detroit (4-2) is a huge game, especially when considering that every team in the NFC North is above .500. There should be five former Crimson Tide players suited up, and all could play a huge part. The key matchup is the Lions offense, with Gibbs and Williams against the stingy Vikings defense that is led in sacks by linebacker Dallas Turner. Detroit ranks second in the league in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) while Minnesota leads the NFL in scoring defense (12.3 points per game against) entering Week 8. Incidentally, Gibbs needs 81 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns to become the third player in NFL history with at least 6,000 scrimmage yards and 60 scrimmage touchdowns in his first four career seasons, joining Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Bama in the NFL Key Matchup of the Week

We want to pick Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson against Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne, but Dickerson’s considered questionable after Friday’s practices due to a pectoral injury. So we’re going for Gibbs on a blitz pickup of Turner. The way the Vikings blitz, the running back is going have a very busy game.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

Henry has eight scrimmage touchdowns so far this season. If he can get two more he’ll become the third player in NFL history with at least 10 in nine consecutive seasons. Name the other two:

See below for answer

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 8 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Thursday, Oct. 29

Packers 27, Panthers 19



Sunday, Nov. 1

Titans at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Ravens at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cardinals at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Raiders at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chargers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Patriots at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Eagles at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, Nov. 2

Bears at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Byes: Houston, New Orleans, NY Giants, San Francisco

Contact Kristi at KristiPatrick@Travelmation.net or visit www.EscapewithKristi.com | www.EscapeWithKristi.com

Bama In the NFL Week 8 Notes

Keep an eye on the Eagles as the trading deadline approaches. They’ve already started to retool the offense, having already traded lineman Cam Jurgens to the Ravens shortly right tackle Lane Johnson retired, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is out indefinitely. Next up could be Dickerson, who is reportedly drawing interest from some playoff-contending teams in need of some line stability. Check out Philadelphia Eagles On SI for more.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs didn’t get many rushing yards against the Panthers, 39, but he scored two touchdowns in a Thursday night game that didn’t give him much recovery time following his season debut. The surprising statistic to watch is that he’s doubled his number of career receiving touchdowns, going from two to four.

Circling back to tackles for a loss this season as Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 10, Williams is second with nine. Anderson also leads in sacks with 7.5, but Williams is way behind him with three. Turner has six sacks, but only four tackles for a loss.

In career tackles for a loss, Cornelius Griffin is about to get dethroned as the all-time Alabama leader. While he had 73, one more than DeMeco Ryans, both Jonathan Allen and Williams are closing in at 71.

Xavier McKinney and Jordan Battle are both tied for the league lead with three interceptions, but can you name the only other player who has more than one this season? It’s defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson with two. Don’t be surprised if Lions safety Brian Branch joins him soon as he had a pick last week in his season debut.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Answer

LaDainian Tomlinson (nine consecutive seasons from 2001-09), and Jerry Rice (10). Both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

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