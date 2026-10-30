3 Eagles Most Likely to be Traded Out of Philadelphia After Week 8

When considering potential trade candidates for the Eagles ahead of the looming 2026 NFL trade deadline, there are two factors to consider.

Is the player a long-term fit in Philadelphia, and are there teams out there who would be willing to part with assets in order to acquire the player? If the answer to the first question is no and the answer to the second question is yes, then you have a bona fide trade candidate.

With that in mind, here's a look at three Eagles players who are most likely to be traded out of Philadelphia after the team's Week 8 matchup with the Commanders.

1. Riq Woolen, CB

When it comes to guys who probably aren't long for Philadelphia but could be of interest to other teams across the league's landscape, cornerback Riq Woolen should be at the top of the list. This isn't necessarily an indictment of Woolen, either. It's more a result of the way the season has gone for the Eagles combined with financial restraints.

The Eagles will likely have to spend a lot of money on extensions for star cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the near future, which means they probably won't also be able to lock up Woolen on a competitive deal. If he's likely to walk in free agency anyway, it would make sense for the Eagles to try to recoup some value for him.

Riq Woolen's time with the Eagles could end as quickly as it started, or so it seems. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Eagles were in a position to truly contend this season, they wouldn't look to move on from a starting cornerback who hasn't been bad. But they need to keep an eye on the future at this point, and getting draft capital back for a player who probably won't be on the team next season is a logical move.

For what it's worth, Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen of ESPN gave Woolen a 35% chance of being moved before the deadline.

Landon Dickerson, Guard

Landon Dickerson is uncertain about his own future in Philadelphia, so we should be uncertain about it as well. When asked about his long-term outlook in Philadelphia earlier this month, Dickerson provided a cryptic response.

“That’s a great question. Do they have a media day for Nick [Sirianni] and Howie [Roseman]? You can ask them that.” Landon Dickerson on his future

The Eagles already traded away one fixture on the offensive line this season in Cam Jurgens; perhaps Dickerson could be next. He's played in just two games so far this season for the Eagles due to injury. If the Birds want to embrace a full rebuild on the offensive line during a down year, they could look to flip the Super Bowl-champion guard for some draft capital and allow the young guys on the line to play for the rest of the season.

Hollywood Brown, WR

Hollywood Brown had his most productive performance of the season in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. In that game, Brown tallied two receptions for 30 yards. That shows how big of a non-factor he has been for Philadelphia. He was also only on the field in that game because the Eagles were without their top two receivers, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks.

It's clear that Brown doesn't have a real role in the Eagles' offense, which makes it extremely unlikely that the team would bring him back in free agency over the offseason. So again, it would be wise to try to recoup some value.

The Eagles might be better off trading WR Hollywood Brown away rather than keeping him past the trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown had 587 receiving yards and five TDs with the Chiefs last season, so he still has gas left in the tank. The Eagles haven't utilized him, but other contenders could. Perhaps he could fetch a late-round pick for Philadelphia in a deadline deal.

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