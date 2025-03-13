Former Alabama National Champion Quarterback Signs With 49ers
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers worth $7 million with $5 million guaranteed on Wednesday, per multiple reports.
Jones is entering his fifth year in the league and has started in 49 career games for two different teams with a combined record of 20-29.
Jones was drafted 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he spent his first three seasons. Jones made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and was second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 where he started seven games for the injured Trevor Lawrence. Jones averages a 65.9 passing percentage which is nothing to scoff at, and is one of the most valuable aspects of his game.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Jones wanted an opportunity to work with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan.” In all likelihood, Jones will be backing up 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy,
In 2024, the 49ers finished with a disappointing record of 6-11, just a season after making Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco has been very active this offseason as they've released or traded numerous players, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel. However, there is some optimism next season as the offense still retains wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk plus 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey.
In his time at Alabama, Jones led the Crimson Tide to a National Championship in the 2020 season. He finished third in Heisman voting, was a consensus All-American and was named an All-SEC First Team member.
In 2020, he threw for 4500 yards which was good enough for second-most in a season for Alabama quarterbacks ever, and 41 touchdowns which is the third-most in a season in Alabama history.
