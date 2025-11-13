Lions Unleash Former Crimson Tide Offensive Standouts: Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker
It's been an interesting season for former Alabama Crimson Tide players on the Detroit Lions, including safety Brian Branch being suspended for a game for sparking a fight, and cornerback Terrion Arnold getting called out by his own defensive coordinator.
However, things appear to be looking very different for the offensive players, who of late have been heavily relied up on as the 6-3 reigning NFC North champions (who were bounced in the NFC Divisional Round by Washington) start to make a playoff push.
Last week, head coach Dan Campbell took over the play-calling from offensive coordinator John Morton to supposedly mix things up and the team responded by blowing out those same Commanders, 44-2.
"Shout-out to Dan and how he controlled the game," said wide receiver Jameson Williams, who had six catches for 119 yards, per NFL.com. "It was kind of funny seeing him with the glasses. ... It's a different look, for sure."
Williams hadn't topped 100 receiving yards in a Game since Week 2, and getting his production back up had been an ongoing topic in Detroit this season. But the real impact was evident in the running game as the Lions tallied a season-high 226 rushing yards and 546 total yards.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 172 scrimmage yards, 142 rushing and 30 receiving, and score three touchdowns, which led the entire NFC last week along with rushing average (9.5 yards per attempt). Consequently, he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for a second time in his career.
He's the fifth Crimson Tide running back to win multiple Offensive Player of the Week awards, joining Derrick Henry (nine), Shaun Alexander (seven), Mark Ingram II (two) and Eddie Lacy (two).
The great unknown, of course, is where do the Lions go from here, but one has to think that Campbell will keep calling the plays for now. He did this one before from Anthony Lynn in 2021, but the ocach is calling this completely different circumstances.
"It was just: Let's try something a little different," Campbell said. "Maybe a different play-caller can get us a little more rhythm."
Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Bama in the NFL: Game of the Week
No offense to Seattle (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2), who between them have four former Crimson Tide players but no one who is expected to start this week, t's pretty much a no-brainer: Detroit (6-3) at Philadelphia (7-2). Of note: Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL history with at least 15 touchdown passes (16), five rushing touchdowns (five) and one-or-fewer interceptions (one) in his team’s first nine games of a season.
Bama In The NFL: Week 11 Notes
• Last week, Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor recorded a career-high and franchise-record 286 scrimmage yards (244 rushing, 42 receiving) and three rushing touchdowns during the Colts’ 31-25 overtime victory over Atlanta in Berlin. Because Taylor also had 218 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a previous game, on Dec. 22, 2024, he joined Henry (Dec. 6, 2018, and Dec. 29, 2019) as the only players in NFL history to record at least 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in multiple career games.
• Gibbs leads the NFL with 41 scrimmage touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2023. Ate age 23, he's also one of five players under the age of 24 with at least 40 scrimmage touchdowns all-time, joining Barry Sanders (47 scrimmage touchdowns), Randy Moss (43), Emmitt Smith (43) and Jim Brown (42).
