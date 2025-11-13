Bama Central

Lions Unleash Former Crimson Tide Offensive Standouts: Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker

Keeping up with and how to watch former Alabama players with the Ultimate Bama in the NFL database.

Christopher Walsh, Kristi F. Patrick

Nov 9, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) while leaving the field after the Lions' game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
Nov 9, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) while leaving the field after the Lions' game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker
  2. The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database
  3. Bama in the NFL: Game of the Week
  4. Bama In The NFL: Week 11 Notes
  5. How to Watch: NFL Week 10

Note: This story will be updated following Thursday Night's game: New York Jets (2-7) at New England (8-2), 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video:

It's been an interesting season for former Alabama Crimson Tide players on the Detroit Lions, including safety Brian Branch being suspended for a game for sparking a fight, and cornerback Terrion Arnold getting called out by his own defensive coordinator.

However, things appear to be looking very different for the offensive players, who of late have been heavily relied up on as the 6-3 reigning NFC North champions (who were bounced in the NFC Divisional Round by Washington) start to make a playoff push.

Last week, head coach Dan Campbell took over the play-calling from offensive coordinator John Morton to supposedly mix things up and the team responded by blowing out those same Commanders, 44-2.

"Shout-out to Dan and how he controlled the game," said wide receiver Jameson Williams, who had six catches for 119 yards, per NFL.com. "It was kind of funny seeing him with the glasses. ... It's a different look, for sure."

Williams hadn't topped 100 receiving yards in a Game since Week 2, and getting his production back up had been an ongoing topic in Detroit this season. But the real impact was evident in the running game as the Lions tallied a season-high 226 rushing yards and 546 total yards.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 172 scrimmage yards, 142 rushing and 30 receiving, and score three touchdowns, which led the entire NFC last week along with rushing average (9.5 yards per attempt). Consequently, he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for a second time in his career.

He's the fifth Crimson Tide running back to win multiple Offensive Player of the Week awards, joining Derrick Henry (nine), Shaun Alexander (seven), Mark Ingram II (two) and Eddie Lacy (two).

The great unknown, of course, is where do the Lions go from here, but one has to think that Campbell will keep calling the plays for now. He did this one before from Anthony Lynn in 2021, but the ocach is calling this completely different circumstances.

"It was just: Let's try something a little different," Campbell said. "Maybe a different play-caller can get us a little more rhythm."

SEE ALSO: Lions DC Happy How Terrion Arnold Responded After Being Called Out

Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 11 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections

Bama in the NFL: Game of the Week

No offense to Seattle (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2), who between them have four former Crimson Tide players but no one who is expected to start this week, t's pretty much a no-brainer: Detroit (6-3) at Philadelphia (7-2). Of note: Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL history with at least 15 touchdown passes (16), five rushing touchdowns (five) and one-or-fewer interceptions (one) in his team’s first nine games of a season.

Bama In The NFL: Week 11 Notes

• Last week, Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor recorded a career-high and franchise-record 286 scrimmage yards (244 rushing, 42 receiving) and three rushing touchdowns during the Colts’ 31-25 overtime victory over Atlanta in Berlin. Because Taylor also had 218 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a previous game, on Dec. 22, 2024, he joined Henry (Dec. 6, 2018, and Dec. 29, 2019) as the only players in NFL history to record at least 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in multiple career games.

• Gibbs leads the NFL with 41 scrimmage touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2023. Ate age 23, he's also one of five players under the age of 24 with at least 40 scrimmage touchdowns all-time, joining Barry Sanders (47 scrimmage touchdowns), Randy Moss (43), Emmitt Smith (43) and Jim Brown (42).

How to Watch: NFL Week 10

Thursday's Game
New York Jets (2-7) at New England (8-2), 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Kristi F. Patrick
KRISTI F. PATRICK

Kristi Patrick turned a lifetime passion into a popular blog called the LadyinRed, which for years followed Crimson Tide athletes in the pro ranks, especially the NFL. That devotion began with the likes of Tony Nathan with the Miami Dolphins, and Kenny Stabler on the Oakland Raiders, and continues today with the Bama in the NFL Database. She's been with BamaCentral since 2020, and is also a travel agent with TravelMation.

