Steve Young sounds off on the 49ers' so-called quarterback controversy
The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 11 with a pivotal matchup against their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.
But once again, the focus is on their two quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Brock Purdy, and which player is likely to get the nod.
Steve Young credits Jones' performances for the 49ers' 'luck'
While Purdy appears to be recovering slowly from his turf toe injury, Jones is simultaneously putting up impressive numbers and is settling in well as the team’s focal point.
The organization is 6-4 for the season, and there's still a chance of the team making the playoffs.
49ers legend Steve Young suggests the organization is in a “lucky” position, as Purdy’s prolonged absence has allowed Jones to step in and fill the void effectively amid the team’s numerous injuries.
"I actually don't want to talk about the quarterbacks, and who should play, and who doesn't, because I think it does a disservice to what Mac has done, which is quite remarkable and really respectable, and what Brock has done, which is amazing. And so, I just refuse to get into the mix of it," shared Young on Bay Area radio station KNBR.
"If Brock is healthy, they've signed him to this big contract, he's gonna play.
"But they've got to prove that he's gonna play. But I don't want to say, 'We can or can't do stuff whether one or the other's out there,' because I think it would be disrespectful to Mac and what he's done."
With this in mind, Young added that the 49ers should prioritize playing Purdy if he’s fit to return, as he remains the team’s starting quarterback.
"To me, it's Brock being able to aggressively practice, not swell, not feel sore, and get out and play some," Young explained.
"And then, the great thing about it is, if he can't play—can you imagine how many teams are screwed if they don't have their starting quarterback? And we're still in the mix because of a guy that showed up four or five months ago. We're pretty lucky.
"I'm cheering for Brock to get 100% healthy and get back. I miss seeing him play. I miss his style. I miss his grit. I hope he can get back as soon as possible. But until he's full speed, I tip my cap to Mac—and let's go."
Purdy could return on Sunday against the Cardinals, a team he holds a 4–1 record against.