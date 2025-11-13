Lions DC Happy How Terrion Arnold Responded After Being Called Out
Across the National Football League, it is not common for coaches to publicly call out specific deficiencies from a player.
Last week, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard publicly expressed the rush defense of cornerback Terrion Arnold was not acceptable.
Others may have reacted negatively, but Detroit's young defensive back is used to being coached tough, and actually embraces it.
The relationship between Arnold and Sheppard is quite close, allowing for the young defensive back to steadily develop more and more into a complete cornerback.
Detroit's first-year defensive coordinator quipped prior to practice on Thursday that the former first-round pick looked a little too excited for a player that is not participating at practice.
"Oh, he's upright. He's there a little too upright for me, for not playing. But I said, 'You're not practicing. Why are you so excited today?' That's just him. Seriously," said Sheppard. "Kind of a little brother or father feel, whatever you want to call it. Like, he's giving me no choice but to take that role on.
"And man, I love him, because the thing I love most about him, seriously, is that I challenged that player and I challenged him publicly. And a lot of guys can't take that," Sheppard added. "And I know he's one that I can, because of the relationship we have. He knows I'm not like being demeaning towards him. I'm being very demanding, though, because I see something in him. I see what he can be and I fully expect him to not only reach that, but to usurp it. And I think he will."
Arnold impressed the team's defensive leader, not for play in coverage, but for a specific play against the Commanders on a run call.
"He had a play and a tight read, probably my most proudest play. His coverage speaks for itself, but I told you the part of the game I was looking for," Sheppard said. "And you look down in the tight red, they ran a sweep to him. He had a blocker on him, he beats the blocker and goes under to make the play. That was probably my most proud play in that game with Terrion.
"A player that's responding in an adverse situation, coach calling me out," Sheppard commented further. "He can take that so wrong and go down in the dumps, but he did the opposite. So, I'll be very excited knowing when I get that player back, and it would also be good to see him finish a game here."