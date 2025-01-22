Three Former Alabama Players Sign With NFL Teams
Tight end Cameron Latu, defensive back Anthony Averett and offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt were amongst the NFL’s most recent transactions, with all three former Alabama standouts signing reserve/futures contracts with some of the league’s best teams.
Latu reached a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Latu was on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad for most of the 2024-25 season. In 2023, Latu was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers where the tight end tragically tore his meniscus in week three of the preseason. He would miss the remainder of the season and eventually got cut on August 27, 2024. In his time at Alabama, Latu amassed 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Averett was on the Houston Texans practice squad to close out the season, after being cut from the Steelers’ practice squad in late October. He also singed a reserve/futures contract to stay in Houston. The former fourth round pick of the Ravens has been in the NFL since 2018 and has had a solid career up to this point. The two-time national champion at Alabama has stacked up three interceptions and 23 pass deflections in his seven year career.
Darrian Dalcourt signed his reserve/futures contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Dalcourt has yet to see any game action in his young career. Dalcourt has been on the Ravens’ practice squad since August after signing as an UDFA in April. In Dalcourt’s five seasons in Tuscaloosa, he earned 21 total starts and was a member of the 2020 National Championship team.
These players can be added to the respective teams they signed with once the NFL’s first business day of the 2025 season arrives. That date is scheduled for March 12, 2025.
