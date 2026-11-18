Rarely do the top pending free agents hit the open market once the new league year begins in March.

Perhaps this free-agency frenzy will be different. Two All-Pro wide receivers are currently playing out their respective contracts with murky futures.

One is Puka Nacua, who has a concerning injury history and is currently sidelined with a knee injury. It also doesn’t help that the Rams have a long list of in-house free agents. The other star receiver is George Pickens, who still has a ways to go to earn the Cowboys’ full trust. Dallas thought it would be safer to hit Pickens with the one-year franchise tag this past offseason instead of committing to him with a multiyear deal.

However, if both elite playmakers return to their respective teams, this could be an intriguing free-agent class to land tight ends and edge rushers.

We’re still four months away from free agency, but we already have a good idea which talented players could be available come March. Here are the top 50 pending free agents.

1. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua is the top free agent currently in line to hit the market this winter. On the surface, Los Angeles needs him; he’s averaging 96.2 receiving yards per game, the most in NFL history. He posted 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago. This year, Nacua has been beat up, limited to seven games and 715 yards.

Still, the Rams have a host of free agents, including Davante Adams, Byron Young, Kevin Dotson, Steve Avila and Kobie Turner to retain. Nacua is the best of the group, but he also has endured off-field issues . Lastly, he has missed significant time in two of the past three years. Nacua is likely to reset the receiver market, but in what city? —Matt Verderame

2. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys’ decision to slap Pickens with the one-year franchise tag and take the hefty $27.2 million cap hit doesn’t look so bad now. Pickens can be an elite playmaker at times, but he tends to have quiet stretches, and concerns linger about his work ethic. If Pickens can put together a dominant final two months, he’ll likely receive a long-term extension from Jerry Jones. If he returns to his inconsistent ways, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pickens finds himself on a different team in 2027.

He needs to do more of what he did to the 49ers in Week 10, when he erupted for 145 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Pickens has 50 receptions for 678 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, he had career highs in catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine). —Gilberto Manzano

3. Andrew Van Ginkel, edge, Minnesota Vikings

Van Ginkel is one of the best signings in recent memory. Going from the Dolphins to the Vikings to reunite with coordinator Brian Flores, Van Ginkel has become a superstar. In 2024, he earned second-team All-Pro honors with 11.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He’s having a similar campaign in ’26, amassing 8.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss and an interception. His market could be tricky at age 31, and he may prefer to stay with Flores, but Van Ginkel has become one of the league’s top outside linebackers. —MV

4. Byron Young, edge, Los Angeles Rams

Young helped his cause when he occasionally stepped up during Myles Garrett’s seven-game absence. He had 2.5 sacks in a Week 4 win against the Eagles, but he also had a few games in which he failed to make impactful plays, including the Week 5 shootout loss against the Bills.

The 2023 third-round pick is talented, and he could get paid handsomely if he hits the open market in March, but he needs to do more to show the cap-hampered Rams he belongs in their long-term plans. Young has 5.5 sacks, 12 QB hits and 39 total tackles through 10 games. —GM

5. Tuli Tuipulotu, edge, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers will do everything possible to keep this budding star. Then again, Los Angeles was expected to keep Odafe Oweh last season, but it let him leave for Washington in free agency for $100 million. After posting 13 sacks last year, Tuipulotu has only three thus far, calling into question whether he’s a top-tier edge rusher or simply a good one. Regardless, at 24 and with great play on tape, expect Tuipulotu to receive several high-end offers. —MV

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is still looking for a contract extension. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

6. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

Last month, LaPorta made it clear he’s unhappy about the team showing little interest in re-signing him . From the team’s standpoint, it’s easy to see why they’re waiting on paying the 2023 second-round pick. His production has declined since his sensational rookie year, when he had 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. In nine games this season, LaPorta has 36 catches for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

It didn’t help that LaPorta was limited to nine games last year due to injury and that the team needed to prioritize other contracts, including paying Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell. However, it’s difficult to see the Lions not working out a deal with the versatile tight end. —GM

7. Quenton Nelson, G, Seattle Seahawks

Traded from the Colts to the Seahawks before the deadline, Nelson remains one of the league’s top guards. A five-time All-Pro, the 330-pound Nelson is a needle-mover both in the run and pass games. Although he’s 30, Nelson should be able to cash in with one more massive contract, likely toward the top of the guard market. Considering Seattle gave up third- and fifth-round draft picks, the Seahawks should be the favorite here. —MV

8. Kobie Turner, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Turner is a quality pass rusher and valuable leader for the Rams. However, he has missed time on injured reserve with a groin injury. If he can return in time to help the Rams make the postseason, that could be enough for the 2023 third-round pick to earn a long-term extension, since L.A. likely won’t be able to rely on Aaron Donald next season. Turner has 24 career sacks and didn't miss a game in his first three seasons. —GM

9. DJ Turner II, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Turner is one of the NFL’s best players that many fans haven’t heard of. A 2023 second-round pick from Michigan, Turner is a four-year starter who went from solid to spectacular. The light went on in ’25 when Turner amassed two interceptions and 18 passes defensed, three more than his previous career total. Now quarterbacks avoid him; he has been targeted only 30 times after being thrown to 73 times a year ago. Whether it’s in Cincinnati or elsewhere, Turner will be paid an enormous sum. —MV

10. Steve Avila, G, Los Angeles Rams

Avila doesn’t get talked about enough as one of GM Les Snead’s draft gems. L.A. used a 2023 second-round pick on him, which was somewhat surprising, but he proved the Rams right with how much of an asset he has been in both the passing and running games. He also offers versatility, with playing experience also at center. Avila has made 49 starts in his three and a half seasons. —GM

11. Brian Branch, DB, Detroit Lions

Branch is a feel-good story. After tearing his Achilles tendon in December, Branch has returned and looked like a Pro Bowler, just as he did in 2024. At his zenith, the former Alabama star can play both in the slot and as a rangy safety. Branch has eight career interceptions and 4.5 sacks, alongside 41 passes defensed. At just 25, he could be a terrific addition for someone. —MV

12. Moro Ojomo, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles showed how much they thought of Ojomo when they decided to keep him and move fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville at the trade deadline last week. Ojomo likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and will continue to form a dominant interior duo with Jalen Carter. Last year, Ojomo, a 2023 seventh-round pick, showed his upside when he delivered a career-high six sacks. —GM

13. Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington has gone from an anonymous sixth-round pick to one of the more electrifying wideouts in football. After a couple of years as a role player, Washington posted 847 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year. This season, Washington already has 645 yards and six scores. It would be surprising if Washington doesn’t get $20-plus million per year. —MV

14. Riq Woolen, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Surprisingly, the struggling Eagles didn’t move Woolen at the trade deadline. He’s a feisty cornerback who is known for generating pass breakups, but he also gets in trouble with costly penalties. Not much annoys coaches more than penalties. Still, Woolen’s size (6'4", 210 pounds) and athleticism will be enough for a team to take a chance on him. —GM

15. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Dallas Cowboys

Porter will be heavily courted should the Cowboys let him hit free agency. Of course, after trading a 2028 second-round pick to the Steelers for him, Dallas is expected to either tag Porter or provide a lucrative extension. Porter has played only four games this season, but at 26 and without a significant injury history, that fact might be downplayed. —MV

16. Mike Onwenu, G, New England Patriots

Onwenu taking a hefty $7.5 million pay cut could mean his days in New England are numbered. Still, he’s a quality, versatile lineman who has given Drake Maye more time to operate compared to other players on the Patriots’ offensive line. In seven seasons with New England, Onwenu has made 92 career starts, including several games at tackle. —GM

17. DeForest Buckner, DT, San Francisco 49ers

Buckner is 32, but he’s still one of the better defensive tackles in the sport. Traded from the Colts before the deadline , Buckner already has four sacks and eight tackles for loss, showing his blend of size and athleticism remains. Now in his second tour with the Niners, Buckner may stay put for the rest of his career. —MV

18. Kevin Dotson, G, Los Angeles Rams

Dotson’s arrival a few weeks before the 2023 season didn’t create many headlines, but this was one of Snead’s best trades. He’s a rugged blocker in the running game and a stout protector of Matthew Stafford, which is why the Rams gave him a three-year, $48 million contract extension in ’24. If Snead can make the numbers work, Dotson could see another multiyear deal. —GM

19. Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Adams is older and currently injured, which isn’t a great way to get a nice deal in free agency. That said, he’s a future Hall of Famer who had a league-high 14 receiving touchdowns last season before totaling 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games this year. Turning 34 in December, Adams is likely going to get a significant one-year deal. —MV

Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman leads the team in tackles and has 4.5 sacks this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Cashman has been a perfect fit in the middle of Brian Flores’s defense. He left Houston after the 2023 season and signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with Minnesota. If Flores returns as defensive coordinator next year, Cashman may see another deal from the Vikings. Regardless, he has outplayed his contract, recording at least 100 total tackles in each of his first two seasons in Minnesota. He’s already at 76 tackles this season, along with 4.5 sacks. —GM

21. Ja’Quan McMillian, CB, Denver Broncos

McMillian is a talented slot corner who has played at least 60% of the defensive snaps each of the past four seasons in Denver, totaling seven interceptions and 10 sacks. With the Broncos already paying Patrick Surtain II, having a decision on whether to pay Riley Moss and 2025 first-round choice Jahdae Barron waiting for a bigger role, McMillian could hit free agency with a huge market. —MV

22. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers has said this is most likely his final NFL season. If he decides to return for a 23rd season, it’s unlikely the Steelers will sign off on him being the starter again. Rodgers, who will turn 43 in December, is still a quality quarterback with plenty of zip on his throws. However, at this stage of his career, he might be more of a high-end backup, similar to 41-year-old Joe Flacco. Rodgers has completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,014 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. —GM

23. Josh Downs, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Downs got traded from the Colts to the Chiefs within an hour of the deadline, with Kansas City sending fourth- and fifth-round picks in return. Downs, 25, could see his value soar if he meshes well with Patrick Mahomes. In his first three years, Downs had more than 700 yards twice. A slot receiver who can also play outside, his versatility provides added value. —MV

24. Jessie Bates III, S, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars recently gave up plenty of draft capital to acquire Bates. They were criticized for giving up a second-rounder for a player who will be 30 in a few months, but Bates (60 total tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles) was in the midst of another stellar season with the Falcons. He has been a reliable playmaker throughout his career, including in his first five seasons with the Bengals. —GM

25. Riley Moss, CB, Denver Broncos

Moss’s talent isn’t in question. It’s also not his ability in man coverage, something he does often for coordinator Vance Joseph. The question is whether Moss can stop taking penalties. In 2025, he was whistled 10 times, the most of any defensive back. Thus far in ’26, Moss has been called for three infractions, showing improvement. —MV

26. DaVon Hamilton, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars

Hamilton isn’t a household name among NFL fans outside of Jacksonville. Still, it said plenty about him as a player, given how much the Jaguars scrambled to replace him after he sustained a season-ending torn quadriceps muscle injury. However, on the downside of the Jaguars relinquishing a first-rounder for Jordan Davis, that could mean Hamilton is playing elsewhere in 2027. —GM

27. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

Humphrey is a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, but his next contract is unclear. At 30, he’s still a quality starter who can play both man and zone in the slot. After totaling 10 interceptions over the past two years, Humphrey hasn’t nabbed one in 2026. —MV

28. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

It took Pollard a while, but he’s finally playing up to the three-year, $21.8 million contract he saw from Tennessee after leaving Dallas in 2024. Still, it’s probably too late for the one-win Titans to consider another deal with Pollard. The 29-year-old running back has 628 rushing yards and six touchdowns through nine games this season. While he hasn’t been spectacular, he did generate at least 1,000 rushing yards in his first two seasons in Tennessee. —GM

29. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice’s market will be fascinating to watch. As a rookie, he burst onto the scene, winning the Super Bowl while posting 938 yards and seven touchdowns. Since then, he has had legal issues, rehabbed a knee injury and been in jail , totaling just 1,233 yards and nine touchdowns over 19 games in the past three years. The talent is there, but so are myriad questions. —MV

30. Daiyan Henley, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Last week, Henley thought he would soon be playing for the Broncos. But plans changed after the Broncos didn’t like what they saw in Henley’s physical and asked the Chargers to change the terms of their agreed-upon trade. After all that, the sideline-to-sideline playmaker is playing for the one-win Chargers again. He’ll likely have suitors in March thanks to his coverage skills and physicality. He has had at least 100 total tackles in the past two seasons. —GM

This could be Travis Kelce's final NFL season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

31. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Realistically, Kelce is either returning to the Chiefs on another one-year deal or retiring and launching a broadcasting career. At 37, Kelce is still productive, catching 35 passes for 512 yards and two touchdowns thus far. Kelce is on pace for his 12th consecutive Pro Bowl selection. —MV

32. Khalil Mack, edge, Los Angeles Chargers

Mack should probably be playing for a contender right now, but the Chargers decided to hold on to him at the trade deadline. Perhaps Mack asked to stay in L.A., and if so, he might be considering retiring at the end of the season. Regardless, Mack still has plenty to offer, especially when it comes to setting the edge. The 35-year-old future Hall of Famer has three sacks in 2026. —GM

33. Uchenna Nwosu, edge, Seattle Seahawks

Last year, Nwosu was a key part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning defense. He registered seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits, his best season since 2022. However, he hasn’t matched that production in ’26, with just one sack while playing 51% of the snaps. To earn more than a one-year deal, Nwosu will need a big second half. —MV

34. Arik Armstead, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars

In his age-33 season, Armstead is still consistently pushing the pocket. He’s currently playing 66% of the defensive snaps for a ferocious defensive line in Jacksonville. Armstead, a 2015 first-round pick of the 49ers, has 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits this season. —GM

35. Malcolm Koonce, edge, Las Vegas Raiders

Koonce is a great story. In 2023, he had eight sacks and looked like a breakout star before missing all of ’24 with a torn ACL. After returning, Koonce amassed 4.5 sacks, but he looks to be blowing by that pace already with three sacks. If the Raiders don’t pay him, expect the 28-year-old to have plenty of market demand. —MV

36. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson remains a crafty playmaker even in his age-29 season. His production has declined sharply in recent years, but that could be more because of the team’s issues at quarterback since Sam Darnold left after the 2024 season. Hockenson has 35 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns this year. He hasn’t reached 500 receiving yards in a season since ’23. —GM

37. YaYa Diaby, edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Diaby isn’t a star who will command enormous money, but he should have multiple suitors willing to make him a sizable offer. With at least seven sacks in two of his first three years, Diaby is on pace again with three sacks through eight games, plus six quarterback hits and as many tackles for loss. —MV

38. Patrick Queen, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Queen has had an up-and-down tenure with the Steelers, but this season might be his best with the team. His tenacity as a downhill playmaker has played a pivotal role in the Steelers’ defensive turnaround in 2026. He has 74 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception. Queen left Baltimore for a three-year, $41 million deal with Pittsburgh after the ’23 season. —GM

39. Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Tennessee Titans

Johnson hasn’t lived up to being a first-round pick, but he’s a useful player who can reach the quarterback. In his first year with the Titans, he’s totaled three sacks and six quarterback hits, easily putting him on pace for his best season since 2023, when he made his lone Pro Bowl. At only 27, he could get a multiyear deal. —MV

40. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet missed the first seven games of the season due to a torn ACL, but he quickly became the Seahawks’ lead running back. Since his return, Charbonnet has received 42 carries compared to only 28 for rookie Jadarian Price. Clearly, the coaching staff trusts the 2023 second-round pick. Last year, Charbonnet had 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. —GM

41. Frankie Luvu, LB, Washington Commanders

Luvu is one of the rare linebackers who gives you a little bit of everything. This season, he has made 55 tackles while notching two sacks, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a pass defensed. Luvu has been reliable, missing only two games since 2022. Even at age 30, he should expect suitors early in free agency. —MV

49ers quarterback Mac Jones has served as the backup to Brock Purdy for a couple of seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

42. Mac Jones, QB, 49ers

It’s unlikely a team will sign Jones with the intention of him being the starter, but a team with plans to draft a quarterback in the first round in April could take a chance on him as a bridge. He’s a streaky quarterback, but he showed vast improvements while starting eight games for an injured Brock Purdy last season. There will probably be a healthy market for the 2021 first-round pick. —GM

43. Stefon Diggs, WR, Washington Commanders

Diggs was on the free-agent market for a while this past winter and spring before going to his hometown team on a one-year deal. So far, the 32-year-old has been a solid asset, catching 36 passes for 386 yards and six touchdowns. With Terry McLaurin out for the year with a knee injury, Diggs has stepped into the top role and done a quality job. —MV

44. Kevin Byard III, S, New England Patriots

The 33-year-old Byard has shown his age at times in his first season with the Patriots. But he makes up for what he lacks in coverage with his ball skills. He has two interceptions and five passes defensed, and it bodes well that he has been entrusted to play 95% of the defensive snaps. In 2025, Byard had a league-high seven interceptions with the Bears. —GM

45. Colby Parkinson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have five tight ends on their roster, putting Parkinson in a potential roster squeeze. At 27, Parkinson is dealing with a rib injury that has limited him to eight games, with only 20 catches for 127 yards when on the field. Given Los Angeles’s investment in fellow tight ends Max Klare and Terrance Ferguson, Parkinson could hit the market. —MV

46. Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Muhammad has provided plenty of depth for a ferocious Buccaneers defense that ranks fourth in total defense. The nine-year veteran with two sacks could land a nice deal as a quality rotational pass rusher for a contender. He has also played for the Saints, Colts, Bears and Lions. —GM

47. Drue Tranquill, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

Tranquill is 31. Combine that with being an off-ball linebacker who isn’t particularly strong in coverage and he’s almost certainly looking at a one-year deal. Still, he’s smart and a solid tackler, racking up 75 this season after notching 103 last year. He’s also durable, missing just two games since the start of the 2022 season. —MV

48. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Brissett passed for 340 yards in a whopping 49 attempts in his debut with the Ravens on Monday night, yet they still lost to the previously winless Chargers team. He started the first eight games of the season for the Cardinals. The 33-year-old veteran didn’t push the ball as well as he did in Arizona last year (10.7 yards per completion in 2025), but he’s still capable of getting hot in a hurry. Brissett played a role in why Michael Wilson and Trey McBride got opportunities to pad the stats last season. —GM

49. Kingsley Enagbare, edge, New York Jets

Enagbare signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Jets, and he has been a productive pass rusher, logging 2.5 sacks on 72% of the snaps. He’s only 26, and although he’s not a high-end starter, he’s a solid rotational edge rusher who can play on any down and make a positive impact. —MV

50. Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, New York Giants

Thibodeaux hasn’t lived up to expectations that were placed on him as the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft. He has shown flashes of being a weekly disruptor, but he’s better suited as a third pass-rushing option. He’s still searching for a sack this season and hasn’t reached six sacks in a season since 2023, when he had a career-high 11.5 sacks. —GM